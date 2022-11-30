FRYEBURG, Maine — Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband is seeking to bring much faster internet to Maine communities served by the MSAD 72 School District and to make that happen ESRB will need the public's cooperation in the coming months.
Maine towns in MSAD 72 are Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg, Lovell, Stoneham, Stow and Sweden.
"Eastern Slopes Regional Broadband is a coalition of western Maine towns collaborating to investigate solutions that provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service to our area," states esrbroadband.org. "Our goal is to improve our regional network to deliver broadband internet to all citizens and businesses, both now and into the future."
A similar effort is taking place in New Hampshire's Carroll County.
ESRB is working with a networking consulting firm, Mission Broadband of Bangor, Maine, that has sent a request for proposal to about 18 internet service providers seeking help to build/own/manage a much better internet network.
In late winter/early spring, a grant window will open that could offer funds to help ESRB pay for a new network.
Boards of selectmen will work with ESRB to put an internet solution on their towns' ballots, along with costs, ownership model, operatorship and other details. Residents will be asked to approve the cost.
"All seven towns are going to have hold special town meetings ... and I don't want (residents) to show up at those meetings uninformed," said ESRB Brownfield Town Lead Patrick Bryant in a recent phone interview.
The committee meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
ESRB's next meeting is Dec. 7, followed by one Dec. 28. Agendas and links to the meeting can be found at esrbroadband.org.
Of the seven towns, three — Denmark, Fryeburg and Lovell — have partial cable internet coverage. The other towns have only satellite-based providers and DSL.
Broadband is defined by the Maine Connectivity Authority as 25 megabits per second download, 3 megabit per second upload. ESRB is seeking providers that can do at least 100 megabits up and 100 megabits down.
At present, many in the region have internet that's too slow to run videos. Plus, "Zoom calls are a nightmare," said Bryant.
"In our seven towns, very, very few people, even the cable internet, are meeting those lower threshold limits for broadband service," said Bryant. "Based on our surveys, you know, we're seeing something like 85 to 87 percent of people say they are dissatisfied with their current services."
ESRB intends to inform the public that there are State subsidies like the Affordable Connectivity Program that can help offset the costs of monthly service bills, devices, and education.
Other town leads are: William Findeisen, representing Denmark; Katie Haley, representing Fryeburg; Eric Gulbrandsen, representing Lovell; Tom Clay, representing Stoneham; Robert Flint, representing Stow; and Jamie Popkin, representing Sweden.
