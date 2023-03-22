CONWAY — Tuesday’s Conway Public Library trustees meeting was attended by a group of about 20 people who came to protest an allegedly inappropriate book in the children’s room. Staff countered that someone in the group had stolen the book.

The book in question is a paperback cartoon-style book titled “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, published by Triangle Square Books for Young Readers in 2022. According to online book seller Amazon.com, the book is intended for grade level five through nine. Customer reviews gave it 4.7 out of 5 stars, with comments like “Inclusive and educational” and “Excellent research with a kid view.”

