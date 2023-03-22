CONWAY — Tuesday’s Conway Public Library trustees meeting was attended by a group of about 20 people who came to protest an allegedly inappropriate book in the children’s room. Staff countered that someone in the group had stolen the book.
The book in question is a paperback cartoon-style book titled “You Know, Sex: Bodies, Gender, Puberty, and Other Things,” by Cory Silverberg, published by Triangle Square Books for Young Readers in 2022. According to online book seller Amazon.com, the book is intended for grade level five through nine. Customer reviews gave it 4.7 out of 5 stars, with comments like “Inclusive and educational” and “Excellent research with a kid view.”
Most of the contents of the book are available on Amazon by clicking on the cover and then “Look Inside.”
“You Know, Sex” received a glowing review in The New York Times on May 27, 2022, in a piece by Rachel Brian titled “2 Graphic-Style Guidebooks to Calm Kids’ Social Butterflies.”
“Silverberg’s writing is fearless, digging into the messiness of the human experience with an eye toward justice,” wrote Brian. “Here is that rare voice that can talk about the hardest things kids go through in ways that are thoughtful, lighthearted and always respectful of their intelligence.”
When someone files a complaint about a book, library staff are required to do an initial review and recommendation to the trustees.
Bartlett resident Tam Kelley led the discussion by holding up the book and relaying what she felt was objectionable. Kelley said she went to the library on a hunch inappropriate materials might be found in the children’s section, and she said her suspicions were confirmed.
“We don’t want to shut down any free speech,” said Kelley. “But we want this book out of the children’s section. It’s graphic about sex; it goes into pornography; it totally tells children there’s no such thing as a binary; in fact that there are 12 different kinds of sexes.”
Referring to page 23, she pointed to a cartoon with hearts within hearts and said it was the symbol for “girl-love pedophilia.” She said the back of the book offers suggestions on where to go for sex change operations.
Library Executive Director David Smolen and Assistant Library Director Jeff Beavers said Kelley stole the book, an accusation Kelley denied.
“That book was removed from the library without being checked out,” said Beavers. “That is theft, and there is no way for us as staff to review that book and follow our policy to see whether or not it is appropriate for our collection when it has been stolen from the library.”
On Wednesday, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said: “Smolen reported the book had been taken but did not wish to pursue charges at that time. We have been advised that the book has been returned so no charges will be pursued at this time.”
The online Conway Police Log shows a complaint about stolen library property filed with police last Friday.
Kelley wasn’t alone in her outrage over the book. Other community members also complained, including Suzanne Nelson, vice chair of the North Conway Water Precinct, who said she has 10- and 12-year-old grandchildren and they aren’t ready to read a book like that.
“If this stays here, do you have like an adult porn room where you can put this?” she asked the trustees.
Former Republican state representative Norman Tregenza backed up Nelson.
“When Mrs. Nelson described the book as garbage, she was generous,” said Tregenza. “It’s (like an) X-rated film. And it doesn’t belong in this building. Unless we want to have youth grow up to be either suicidal or child molesters.”
Conway resident Nancy Plante said, “I’d like to know that if (kids) go into the children’s section ... they are looking at things that are appropriately given to them for their age, not for a 14-year-old or something that should be discussed at home.”
Not everyone at the meeting was against the book.
Sean Wadsworth of Albany said he “looks forward to seeing what the book has in it and likely using it as a place to spur discussion for my children ... Thank you for making it available.”
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) attended the meeting as well. She put out the call on Twitter that “Carroll County Republicans” were meeting with trustees to “advocate for banning a book.”
Burroughs tweeted: “Let’s show up to let them know we do not want to ban books in our community. Maybe we should read them, not ban them.”
At the meeting, Burroughs called for putting some faith in the elected library officials. “We should give those people the benefit of the doubt because they’re here because they want to do good for the community and they’re clearly listening to what you have to say,” said Burroughs.
Trustees, seeing a crowd before them, moved public comments from the end of the meeting to the beginning.
Smolen said Head of Youth Services Tessa Narducci made this particular book purchase, noting that he he delegates book purchasing to other staff while he manages the overall budget.
In an email to the Sun on Wednesday, he said that the book has been in the collection since August, and was in the non-fiction section of the children’s room with materials that cover such subjects as puberty and other health topics.
“The worldcat.org database indicates 357 libraries in the U.S. have the book, although the real number is much higher as not every library reports holdings data to them,” Smolen said.
Conway resident Wendy Richardson said it sounded to her like the library officials didn’t want to take responsibility for the book being at the library. She said adults are responsible for protecting the innocence of children.
“Mr. Smolen, I’m talking to you and your cronies,” said Richardson. “This is out of control. You have a voice. Use it for innocence. Use it for protecting children.”
Richardson said if the book wasn’t taken off the shelf, further action would be taken. She said she believes the book contains illegal porn under RSA 649-A-3:b:a, which prohibits “knowingly publishing, exhibiting or otherwise making available any visual reproduction of a child engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”
State law exempts libraries from the obscenity statute unless the material has been deemed obscene by a Superior Court.
Library trustee chair Julie Laracy said the process for having a book reviewed begins with a signed complaint from a resident or taxpayer. She said it is the first time the complaint policy has been used in memory.
Then a committee of staff reviews the book, writes a report and givse it to the trustees to discuss. The staff’s meeting isn’t public but the written report they generate would be public and the trustees’ discussion of the book would be public, said library officials.
A complaint form should be about just one item, said Smolen, adding if there’s a complaint about 10 books, then 10 forms are needed.
Library policy says children as young as 5 years old may receive a library card if their parent or guardian helps them apply.
However, Smolen noted in his email to the Sun that “while a child as young as 5 may obtain a library card, children under the age of 10 are not allowed in the building unattended. I’ll also add that the public library does not act ‘in loco parentis’ (in place of the parent), which is how the school system operates. It is the responsibility of parents to police what their children take out of the library.”
Parents are financially responsible for materials check out as well as the “appropriateness” of those materials.
Smolen said there was no timeline for the investigation into the book but implied the review would be done in a timely fashion.
“We’ll take care of it,” said Smolen.
Linda Burns of Conway said she hadn’t read the book but has some qualms about it being in the children’s room. She suggested it be moved to another area of the library because discussions of sex should be between parents and their children.
“If we’re all truly concerned about our children, and our teenagers in this crazy world, I believe you should all be monetizing social media a whole lot more,” said Burns. “Because everybody has access to that in their backpack, back pocket, on their phones, on computers, all over the place.”
