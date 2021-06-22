CONWAY — A 12,000-square-foot Greek restaurant featuring a sports bar and limited charitable gaming is planned for the former Shurfine grocery and an adjacent store in the plaza at 234 White Mountain Highway.
The town of Conway issued a building permit March 26 for the renovation of the former grocery store to a sports bar with charitable gaming.
Bedford businessman Richard Anagnost, 65, obtained a license for the Conway location from the State Lotto Commission on Jan. 9, 2019, according to Maura McCann, director of marketing for the New Hampshire Lottery of Concord.
Anagnost told the Sun he plans to have all three revenue-producing operations under one roof: restaurant, bar and charitable gaming operation.
“We raise money for charities by allowing 10 days for each charity annually to have what’s the equivalent of a Monte Carlo night,” Anagnost said June 17.
“Casinos are illegal in New Hampshire — charitable gaming is allowed.”
He said in addition to blackjack and roulette, the facility will feature HHR — historical horse racing — machines, which are similar to slots.
“When a player begins a historic horse racing game, a race is selected from a library of horse races that have already been run,” McCann said. “The player can then choose to play the game in two ways. First, they can review statistics about the horses in the race, similar to a racing form. These statistics are specific enough to allow the player to make an educated wager but general enough not to identify what horse or race has been selected.
“The player can then select the predicted outcome of the race. Players who do not wish to go through this full handicapping process can automatically select the favorites in the race. Once a selection is made, the player is shown a video or other graphical representation of the end of the horse race. The game may also include other entertaining displays or themes which communicate the results of the wager,” McCann said.
“A clip of the end of the race is shown. The duration and speed of that video will be addressed in rulemaking, which is ongoing at the New Hampshire Lottery.”
Sununu on June 8 signed House Bill 626 into law, allowing pari-mutuel wagering on historic horse racing. HHR is predicted to bring in over $6 million in its first year. “For years, legislators have worked to add historic horse-racing to charitable gaming and have always come up short,” he said.
“I was happy to help bring this bill across the finish line with my signature, which will generate millions of dollars a year for N.H. non-profits.”
New Hampshire is the sixth state to legalize HHR.
Anagnost said: “We are currently awaiting the New Hampshire Lottery Commission to write rules so we can learn how to operate.”
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes on Wednesday said “the town is still researching the issue.” He said that ”the zoning ordinance allows commercial amusement facilities in the commercial and industrial zone with restrictions.” Beyond that, he said he and staff will continue to address how town zoning addresses special events such as gaming nights for charities.
McCann said the Conway venue “will be fully vetted such as a review of internal controls, cash controls, security surveillance and more prior to being operational.”
Licensed charities may sign up to host events for up to 10 days a year. By law, the charity receives 35 percent of the revenue during the days they host, McCann said. About 300 licensed charities are eligible.
Anagnost said his Conway restaurant will be known as “Filotimo.” “The word philanthrophy comes from the Greek word ‘filotimo,’ so we raise money for charities, so that’s our philanthropy; the word hospitality also comes from ‘filotimo,’ which is restaurants and bars, and the first four letters of the word stand for the Greek word for ‘friend’: So we invite our friends to enjoy our hospitality and raise money for charity,” he said.
“I have been a significant philanthropist for the state of New Hampshire for charity,” he said. He began developing workforce housing because as the owner of a Harley-Davidson store and Dunkin Donuts and other businesses downstate, there was a need for housing for his employees.
“We own about 2,000 apartments and probably about half of them are affordable,” said Anagnost.
He said he would like to open the business next January after overhauling the former Shurfine and facility next-door that was previously used by M&D Productions to store sets. M&D recently moved them to the former Wooden Soldier building in Glen, said M&D board president Deb Jasien.
Other plaza tenants include Sherwin-Williams Paints, Sanctuary ATC and the Conway NH Liquor & Wine Outlet.
“That liquor store is one of the busiest in the state,” said Anagnost.
“I think tourists and local residents will like the Greek restaurant,” said Anagnost. “And I know there are a lot of non-profits up there that could benefit from our operation.”
His website states he’s redeveloped over 13 properties in the downtown and Millyard areas of Manchester. In addition, it says Anagnost has been “instrumental” in the creation of over 500 units of rental workforce housing.
It says Anagnost is chair of the Workforce Opportunity Council, vice chair of the NH Business Finance Authority, chair of the JobCorps Task Force and director of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Jaguars and CYO basketball coach for St. George.
He lives in Bedford with his wife Demetria and three sons, Alexander, Stavros and Demetri.
