CONWAY — Perfect summer weather brought the crowds to the Mount Washington Valley for the busy three-day Independence Day Weekend, with parades and fireworks displays in local towns.
“We had a fabulous fireworks display that lasted about a half-hour Saturday evening, with no problems or complications whatsoever,” said Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley Monday. “They were supposed to start at 9, but they let it get darker so they didn’t start till about 9:15.”
He said attendance was at or near capacity of past years. “Everyone gathered in the park, or over at the Grammar School, or on the lawn at the Snowflake Inn or over at the (Wentworth) golf course. It’s not like North Conway with a lot of vendors, but there were some ice cream sales. It is an old-fashioned celebration. The traffic was all cleared and the streets reopened for business by 10:30 p.m.,” said Perley.
Fireworks were also held in Fryeburg, Maine, on Saturday, with attendees reporting the fireworks show presented at Fryeburg Recreation Department’s Field of Dreams was fantastic.
Parades also were held in local towns on Monday, including in Fryeburg at 10 a.m., featuring lots of local fire departments and floats as it proceeded from Bradley Street down Main Street and onto Portland Street and then back to the American Legion via Pine Street.
Longtime Fryeburg Fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon said as with other events across the valley, it was well-attended. “There were very enthusiastic people on the streets, with lots of throwing of candy from the participants to the crowd,” said Damon
In Bartlett, the traditional Hellen Hayes Parade was held at 11 a.m. It was not held last year due to heavy rain on the Fourth and it was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic. “There was a pretty big group near the church and the gazebo and along the route so it was a good crowd,” reported the Sun’s Rachel Sharples.
Tamworth also hosted its parade at 11 a.m., starting on Depot Road and concluding in the village. Throngs of people came for the parade and stayed for live music behind the Tamworth Town House, with vendors on Main Street craft fair at Tamworth Town House. At 1 p.m. there was to be sack races and an egg toss.
Conway’s parade started at 1:30 p.m., following the traditional route from Hillside Avenue, down Washington Street and onto Main Street for the finish just past Kennett Middle School on Olympic Avenue.
Retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes was honored as grand marshal, accompanied by his wife, Wendy. They were driven in a1994 25th anniversary Pontiac Trans Am by Bob King of Glen.
Crowds lined both sides of Main Street from the Four Corners down Main Street, with many saying it was the biggest and best parade they had seen in quite some time. “It was great. All we need is some marching bands,” said one spectator, sitting next to Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
New this year, the parade had a sponsor, White Mountain Oil and Propane, offering cash prizes for the two top floats and antique vehicle. Mike Lane, director of the Conway Parks and Recreation, said results of the contest were being tabulated as of press time.
For the first time, the parade had a Kennett High Eagles football team float along with a Kennett hockey team float. Political candidates were also represented, as were American Legion Posts 95 of North Conway and 46 of Conway.
An estimate of the parade’s length was at just about 27 minutes, start to finish, with perhaps 20 entrants, including Dale Drew Racing, several antique cars, Pet Rendezvous, Democratic pro-abortion protest signs (“Choice is a Woman’s Right”), the United Bikers of New Hampshire and a model of the Mt. Washington Cog Railway’s Ol’ Peppersass.
The action was to move to North Conway’s Schouler Park later in the afternoon for food vendors by local nonprofits and entertainment, to be capped by a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. by Atlas Fireworks of Jaffrey.
Meanwhile, North Conway Village was busy with the combination of the fine summer weather and the holiday weekend.
Noted Anneliese Schipper, a manager on duty at Zeb’s General Store said Monday at noon, “It’s starting to pick up now.”
