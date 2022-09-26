counterfeit

Helen Cortes, 31, and Melanie Perea-Moreno, 24, both of the Queens borough of New York are seen in surveillance images. Both have been indicted for allegedly passing counterfeir $100 bills in North Conway. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Two women from the New York City borough of Queens are facing prison time after being indicted on charges of forgery by a Carroll County Superior grand jury. 

The grand jury indicted Helen Cortes, 31, of East Elmhurst, N.Y., and Melanie Perea-Moreno, 24, of Forest Hills, N.Y. on Sept. 16. Each woman faces a Class B felony count of forger,y which is punishable by 3½ to 7 years in prison. 

