Helen Cortes, 31, and Melanie Perea-Moreno, 24, both of the Queens borough of New York are seen in surveillance images. Both have been indicted for allegedly passing counterfeir $100 bills in North Conway. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Two women from the New York City borough of Queens are facing prison time after being indicted on charges of forgery by a Carroll County Superior grand jury.
The grand jury indicted Helen Cortes, 31, of East Elmhurst, N.Y., and Melanie Perea-Moreno, 24, of Forest Hills, N.Y. on Sept. 16. Each woman faces a Class B felony count of forger,y which is punishable by 3½ to 7 years in prison.
Forest Hills and East Elmhurst are sections of Queens about 5 miles from each other.
Both indictments were signed by Assistant County Attorney Christopher Mignanelli and are nearly identical. The attempts at forgery both allegedly occurred Jan 9 in the same location.
The charges claim the women used a counterfeit $100 bills to pay for items at REI outdoor outfitter in North Conway.
In January, Conway police posted surveillance photos of Cortes and Perea-Moreno on Facebook and sought the public's help in finding out who they were.
"Master Patrol Officer Christopher Kroski is looking for the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals pictured below in connection with an incident that occurred at a local retail store in North Conway, NH on Jan. 9, 2022," the Facebook posting said Jan. 13.
"The individuals are believed to have passed a substantial number of counterfeit bills in order to obtain product while at the store."
"The subjects may have ties to Massachusetts as well. If you know the identity of either of the individuals below, please contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715 or email at police@conwaypdnh.gov."
By Feb. 3 they had been identified.
Cortes and Perea-Moreno have arraignments/bail hearings scheduled for Oct. 20 in Carroll County Superior Court starting at 9 a.m.
