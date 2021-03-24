CONCORD — With the Republican-controlled Executive Council voting 4-1, Gov. Chris Sununu’s pick John Formella was confirmed as the state’s new attorney general at Wednesday’s meeting.
Formella, who served for four years as Sununu’s attorney, replaces Gordon MacDonald who was confirmed as the chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
District 2 Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the council, said she personally thinks highly of Formella but said it was his lack of criminal and civil experience that required her no vote.
Warmington pointed to Formella’s testimony at his public hearing that he would rely on learning from the veteran attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office for matters where he was less experienced.
“By his own testimony, attorney Formella will be relying on the attorneys working in the Attorney General’s Office to teach him the basics. I have no doubt the consummate professionals in that office will do that to the best of their ability,” Warmington said. “But the role of the attorney general is no place for an on the job trainee.”
District 1 Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) said he holds Formella in high regard. Kenney referred to comments made by Rep. Bob Lynn, who was formerly chief justice of the state Supreme Court, saying it’s not what Formella knows, but what he is capable of learning.
District 3 Councilor Janet Stevens (R-Rye) spoke of Formella’s help when there were many people affected by a fire in her district in supporting him.
“I would like congratulate John Formella on his confirmation and thank the Executive Council for their leadership in voting to confirm,” Sununu said on Wednesday.
“John’s work ethic is unmatched, and I have no doubt he will make an exceptional Attorney General and advance the best interests of Granite Staters. I look forward to working with him and the Department of Justice in the years ahead.”
Formella is 34 and is the youngest attorney general in recent memory.
Formella was an attorney with the Pierce Atwood law firm for four years before serving Sununu.
Formella is a Phi Betta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude graduate of Florida State University who went on to attend George Washington University Law School, where he graduated with honors and was a member of the George Washington University International Law Review.
He currently serves on the Portsmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment and recently serving as a board member of McGregor Memorial EMS in Durham, and as a board member of Rosie Riveters, dedicated to encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEM.
