CONCORD — After a week that included travel to Kentucky and greeting passengers personally last weekend on the Conway Scenic Railroad, Gov. Chris Sununu has fallen ill and was said to be isolating as a precaution against COVID-19, his office said Wednesday.
Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. at Saint Anselm was postponed at about 7:30 a.m.
Later in the day, however, Sununu announced he had tested negative for for the virus.
“I appreciate all the well wishes,” said Sununu in an emailed press release.
“I woke up with symptoms similar to COVID and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative. I am going to rest up, and look forward to getting back to the State House soon!”
Earlier, Wednesday, Sununu said he was feeling ill and would test for COVID-19. That statement from the governor’s office said: “Governor Sununu was not feeling well this morning and out of an abundance of caution today’s Executive Council meeting is being postponed. Although Governor Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he immediately began isolating this morning and will get a COVID-19 test soon. We will update the public accordingly and Governor Sununu hopes to get back on his feet soon.”
Sununu had traveled to Kentucky on Monday with a delegation of top state Health and Human Services officials on the jet owned and accompanied by inventor Dean Kamen.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette, as well as two New Hampshire hospital officials and others, attended the one-day trip to learn about how Kentucky was handling a hospital surge caused by the Delta variant of the virus.
The trip was focused on medical care and did not include meetings with the Kentucky congressional delegation, the governor’s press release stated.
On the trip also were David Mikolaities, N.H. National Guard adjutant; Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer NH DHHS; Jayne Millerick, governor’s chief of staff; Michelle McEwen, CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth; and Marc Grossman, ER Med Director of Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
In photos sent from Kentucky by his staff, the governor is seen wearing a mask with others in the photo. However, the governor’s social media feed also showed photos of him maskless on the Conway Scenic Railway during a three-hour-long train ride Sunday from Conway to Bartlett.
“Great to see so many families aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad this weekend to thank them for all they’ve done this past year and the challenges they’ve overcome,” he tweeted.
The stop on Aug. 29 was part of the governor’s Super603 Thank You Tour.
In the past five days, the governor attended numerous events with New Hampshire residents in his official capacity, according to his own posts on social media.
They included two Republican events, on the Seacoast and in Warner; a bill signing at a transfer center in Derry; and a ribbon-cutting for the renovated Colonial Theater in Laconia.
Last Friday, the governor was with a number of lawmakers and local Derry officials to sign legislation related to expanded net metering and renewable energy legislation and he also went to Laconia.
On the weekend, Sununu attended the Seacoast Republican Women’s chili fest, which was hosted by former Executive Councilor Russell Prescott of Kingston, and then went to a New Hampshire Young Republicans’ pig roast in Warner.
The governor met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and staff Monday and toured Louisville’s Frankfort Regional Medical Center and the University of Louisville Hospital and also had meetings with health-care officials during his one-day visit.
The governor received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 on April 11 at a mass vaccination event at the New Hampshire International Speedway.
