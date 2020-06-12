PINKHAM NOTCH — Gorham High School seniors had an actual in-person graduation, at which they picked up their diplomas at a ceremony held June 5 at the base of Mount Washington.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing measures were observed as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
To make the day special for Gorham's Class of 2020 and their families, the Gorham Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s Department and Gorham Fire and EMS provided an escort, complete with wailing sirens for the grads.
The motorized parade drove through town in decorated pickups and minivans, then headed south on Route 16 to the lower entrance of the Auto Road’s unpaved parking area.
Seniors donned their caps and gowns, and a GHS staff member walked them, one-by-one, to folding chairs marked with their names, plus hand-fans decorated with a copy of their gradation photograph.
After recordings of the “National Anthem” and “Pomp and Circumstance” were played, Gorham Middle & High School Principal Jennifer Corrigan welcomed everyone on hand — parents, siblings, extended families, faculty and staff — to GHS’ 96th commencement exercises and thanked the many people who had planned and organized the innovative event.
Longtime physical education teacher and more recently Athletic Director Bill Goodrich was honored for his four decades of service.
Valedictorian Noor Akhter in his speech recalled that when he first arrived in Gorham four years ago he assumed he had found the equivalent of “Storybrooke” from ABC’s “Once Upon Time:” a small, remote town in the Northeast, surrounded by woods.
“Finding out that there were only 100 kids in GHS only fanned my suspicions,” Noor said, adding that he thought “these kids might never have had contact with ‘the outside world.’”
He said that he had thought that he might — for the first time ever — be the “trendsetter.” Although that fantasy was not realized, he said he was pleasantly surprised by students who were friendly and teachers eager to teach in a “community that made me feel welcome and embraced me wholeheartedly … Gorham may not be a big town with fancy conveniences, but it offers something most places can’t: kindness and community spirit,” he said.
Noor concluded by urging members of the Class of 2020 “to always remember the lessons learned and the connections made at Gorham High, because they will not only serve you well in the present but have far-reaching effects into the future.
“Today is our day; we are at the verge of our new beginnings. In the words of (Toy Story’s) Buzz Lightyear, “To infinity and beyond!”
Salutatorian Anna Roberge discussed how the perceived “imperfections” in her life “have actually made it perfect and how we can do the same for our current situation” (the pandemic).
Failing to achieve her earlier goals of racking up fast times in cross-country running competitions had the unexpected effect of making “running fun again,” she said.
Anna concluded by pointing out that “although this quarantine is not ‘our’ imperfection, it is an imperfection that has entered all our lives, and, if I have learned anything throughout my high school career, imperfections can be our perfections.
“Everyone deserves the full enjoyment of life regardless of the obstacles that stand in our way,” Anna said. “So together, let us learn how to take off the mask and reveal the positivity within.”
School nurse Craig Langlois delivered a lighthearted but ultimately serious talk in which he urged the class to exercise, and develop good habits and a work ethic, while striving to be resilient, trustworthy and honest.
Corrigan then called out the graduates’ names, asking each to come and pick up their diploma from the principal’s table (without engaging in any hand-to-hand contact). Director of School Counseling and senior class advisoe Christine Lemoine assisted in this process.
Afterward, students posed briefly for individual photos with diplomas in hand. Each also was given an individually tagged cotton bag with a copy of the just-published yearbook, a congratulatory card signed by Gorham Town Manager Denise Vallee and members of the board of selectmen, and any trophies or awards that they‘d won.
Diplomas were earned by Joshua Godin, Aldan Fox, Noah Fortin, Alexis Fortin, Aaron Edmondson, Trevor Doherty, Christian Desilets, Grace Couture, Bailey Saladino, Amira Robertson, Anna Roberge, Karly Cordwell, Emma Briggs, Alden Booth, William Beaulac, Ajay Landry, Jesse Laflamme, Benjamin Harmon, Olivia Halle, Madison Rivard, Chase Malia, Christopher Leeman, Sydney Leclerc, Benjamin Beals, Noah Ackerman and Noor Akhter.
The memory of Eli Smith, a member of the Class of 2020 who died of cancer on Feb. 28, 2018, in his sophomore year, was honored with a chair on which a blue gown was draped along with his photograph and a yellow rose.
Rising senior Nicholas Wade, president of the Class of 2021, served as marshal, indicating with his baton when the class was to rise as the ceremony neared its end.
