EATON — Three women running for New Hampshire House seats took to Route 153 in Eaton on Wednesday to hold their campaign signs amid the burgeoning fall foliage and wave to passing drivers.
Campaigning were Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison), Wendy Richardson (R-Conway) and former state representative Karen Umberger (R-Conway).
They were on the property of Eaton resident John Hartman, who lives across the street from the Eaton Village Store. They all hope to win a House seat Nov. 3.
Umberger, Richardson and former representative Frank McCarthy (R-Conway) are seeking to fill three seats in Carroll County's District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale's Estates. To do so, they must defeat incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway) along with newcomer Ellin Leonard (D-Conway).
Meanwhile, Nordlund and former state representative Mark McConkey are challenging incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) for the two seats in Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
"The reception has been phenomenal, it really has," said Umberger as the group was treated to a friendly honk from a passing driver. "We'll be having more sign waves for the whole Republican ticket later on."
Nordlund told the Sun she's been involved in town-level politics for years and has served on the Conway Municipal Budget committee for the past six years. Recently, she decided "take it up a notch for freedom and justice at the state level."
Asked if she had any feelings for how the November might go, Nordlund said she didn't.
"Were any predictions correct in the last how many elections?" said Nordlund rhetorically. "Why even bother?"
Nordlund said it looked like the percentage of drivers who were supportive as opposed to unsupportive was running 80 percent to 20 percent in their favor.
Richardson said the reception they received was "extremely positive and encouraging."
She said it's a "critical election" and people need to get out and vote.
She plans to get out and participate in sign-waving events around the county on a weekly basis. She said this will give them a sense of the pulse of the county.
"I think that being seen is only a good thing, and you need to be able to put a face to a name," said Richardson. "It's important for the community to see that we are out here and we want to be their voice."
Most of the drivers who reacted to the candidates seemed to be friendly. However, one woman who was wearing a mask stopped her car to harangue the women about not wearing masks.
"I really think you're stupid people to go without masks," the woman said.
Umberger replied that they were outdoors and more than 6 feet apart.
Hartman said Republicans aim to have these sign wavings all over the county.
They started in Conway last week when the Vice President Mike Pence's nephew came to town.
Hartman said the candidates in Eaton Wednesday were getting a positive response from the motoring public.
"The whole trick is to have beautiful ladies and everybody waves," said Hartman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.