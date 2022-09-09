MANCHESTER — The five leading candidates to be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate took to the stage in the WMUR (Channel 9) studio in Manchester on Thursday night to make their final pitch to Granite State voters ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire State Primary Election
Sharing the stage were Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani, cryptocurrency pioneer Bruce Fenton, New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith and Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc. Each of the candidates felt they had a good night.
Fenton, Mansharamani and Morse following the debate claimed that they had won the debate, while Bolduc and Smith opted out of the post-debate interview.
You can view the hourlong debate in its entirety at tinyurl.com/58x6xd7b.
Each of the candidates was given 45 seconds to make their closing argument to the voters. Gen. Don Bolduc went first.
“Thank you very much Granite Staters,” he said. “My name’s Don Bolduc. As you know, I'm running for the United States Senate. I’ve been campaigning for two years now. Over these two years, I’ve visited every town and. city. I know you’re hurting. I share it with you. I know you’re paying too much money for everything. I will go to Washington, DC as your ambassador to work hard to change this. I will give you a voice. A voice that you do not have now.
“And as we move forward together, we, the people, will make a difference. I will support you. You can count on me. You can’t count on Maggie Hassan. She hasn’t been able to deliver for you for five and a half years. I humbly and respectfully ask for your vote on 13 September so that I go into the general election and beat Maggie Hassan and take care of you, your children and your grandchildren. God bless you. God bless America. And, live free or die.”
Mansharamani touted his business background.
“Thank you to all of those who have tuned in this evening,” he said. “Let me tell you how I see this race. We’ve heard that Kevin (Smith) has been running for office since he was 19. We’ve heard that Chuck (Morse has) been running for office since I was 19. Look, I haven’t been running for office for the last 30 years. I’ve been running. I’m the son of immigrants. I’ve gone from pumping gas at my dad’s station to advising Fortune 500 companies. The career politicians have broken this economy. They bankrupted this and they’re brainwashing our kids. Enough is enough.
“It’s time to send an outsider. Send me an outsider with fresh ideas down to Washington to fix this mess. We need to restore the American dream and that means the American promise of equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. That also means understanding the promises that hard work will matter and ultimately a promise that America’s future is brighter and the better days are ahead of us. Look, Maggie Hassan and the career politicians have broken this country. It’s time to send a businessman down to DC to fix it. I humbly ask for your vote. Let’s not send another politician to DC, let’s send a businessman.”
For Fenton, individual freedoms are the basis of his entire campaign.
“I’m all about, you know, I came up with the phrase eight years ago. I said I want gay married couples to be able to own fully-automatic weapons to protect their cannabis plants. I want you to be able to worship how you want. I want you to be able to read what you want. I want you to be able to say what you want without being censored government. I want you to be able to keep your own money. And we are in a place where our country is very, very divided right now.
“A lot of Americans are not seeing eye to eye with their neighbors. And we may not see eye to eye, but I hope and believe that the one thing we can see eye to eye on is human freedom. To me, that is what the Constitution is all about. It’s about the ability for people to make decisions that we may not agree with as Republicans or Democrats. We’ve got to be united in freedom and those core principles of human rights and human freedom. It’s the only way forward. It’s the only way to unite, to unify our country and it’s the only way for New Hampshire and America to move forward as a nation."
Smith may have had the line of the night when he quoted a Stealer’s Wheel song “Stuck In The Middle With You” from 1972.
Well, let’s be clear about what’s going on in this election now. Mitch McConnell has gone all in with $4 million for his guy, Chuck Morse, a career politician, the establishment pick. And Chuck Schumer, he’s all in with millions of dollars for Do Bolduc because we know he’s the weakest candidate to take on Maggie Hassan. So, you want six more years of Mitch? Well, vote for Chuck Morse. If you want six more years of Maggie Hassan, vote for Don Bolduc. It reminds me of the song, ‘Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with you,’ the voters and we’re surrounded by the swamp.
“I’m not bought and paid for by anyone. I’m going down to fight the corruption. As I told you before, I’m a conservative fighter and fixer as well. I find solutions and I get results. And, I know I can beat Maggie Hassan this fall. So Suzy (his wife) and I, humbly ask for your vote on September the 13th and together united, we will make our conservative voice matter again in the United States Senate. Thank you very much. and God bless. ”
Morse spoke about what he has accomplished in state politics.
“I’d like to thank WMUR for putting this on. I’m Chuck Morse and I’m running for the U.S. Senate, and I’m honored to have the endorsement of Governor Chris Sununu. You know, as Senate president, I worked with the governor to deliver the most conservative budget in the state’s history. We cut taxes. We sent over $500 million back to the property taxpayers.
“And, working with the governor, we’ve done things like pass Constitutional carry, passed education freedom accounts so that parents had a choice in New Hampshire. We protected the sanctity of life in New Hampshire by banning abortion in the seventh, the eighth and the ninth month. And I’ve beaten Maggie Hassan. In 2015, I produced a budget that Maggie Hassan vetoed and I got it overridden by Republicans and Democrats. I can beat her again in November. I ask for your support on September 13.”
