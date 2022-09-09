Republican U.S. Senate Debate on WMUR

Sharing the stage in Thursday’s WMUR (Channel 9) debate were (from left) Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani, cryptocurrency pioneer Bruce Fenton, New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith and Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MANCHESTER — The five leading candidates to be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate took to the stage in the WMUR (Channel 9) studio in Manchester on Thursday night to make their final pitch to Granite State voters ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire State Primary Election

Sharing the stage were Lincoln entrepreneur Vikram Mansharamani, cryptocurrency pioneer Bruce Fenton, New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, former Londonderry town manager Kevin Smith and Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc. Each of the candidates felt they had a good night.

