CONWAY — Barbara Lyons and Jerry Goodrich are vying for a two-year seat on the Conway School Board. Voting takes place April 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town garage. Here are their candidate profiles. — Lloyd Jones
Barbara Lyons
I live in Center Conway; relocating from N.J. in 2004. My husband Mike and I have three children, who have/or are in the SAU9 district. I am currently on the Conway School Board after being elected to fill the vacancy of Courtney Burke.
I have worked in the fields of mental health and education. I handle the financials and communication for my husband, who is a self-employed contractor. I am a believer in community service; volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, the Kiwanis Club and Project SUCCEED.
I am running for school board because I would like to retain my current position on the board since I have only just begun. I am passionate about our public education system which has been deeply challenged over the past few years. Students should be our ultimate focus and I would like the opportunity to be a part of the success of our students as well as our district as a whole.
Jerry Goodrich
My wife, Stacie, and I spent many years visiting Conway before ettling here over four years ago. We are the proud parents of Donald and Abigail. Our daughter is a 2019 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where she also played soccer. Our son is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and the captain of the 2017 UNH football team.
Upon graduation, Abigail became a naval officer and Donald became an officer in the Marine Corps. I, too, am a Marine (1983-87) and a UNH graduate (1990). Since my time in the service, I have been involved in the field of high technology. I worked for Cisco Systems for over 22 years and currently run a sales team for General Data Tech. My wife is a Realtor in Conway for Better Homes and Gardens/The Masiello Group.
I’m running to be an advocate for students, teachers and parents. Our community needs to attract young families so our towns can continue to thrive. It starts with having a positively ranked school system. As the recent articles have pointed out, 122nd out of 151 is not great (schooldigger.com). There’s a lot of work to do in order to ensure that our children and teachers are able to quickly recover from the challenges of the past two years. There is no reason why Conway’s schools shouldn’t return to their position among the best in the state.
In addition, we need to find more ways to work with the students and be open to listening to their ideas.
What do you see as the key role of a school board member?
Lyons: Having a vision and setting goals for our district/students; adopting policies that targets both our district AND students to achieve their goals; support and assist the employees of our district; be as fiscally responsible with our budget as possible.
Goodrich: Represent the interests of the community as a whole in providing leadership, creativity, direction and oversight for the administration.
What skills do you believe you bring to the position?
Lyons: Commitment, professionalism, collaboration and hard work. I am a firm believer in listening before responding, truth and integrity matter and building partnerships between people can happen even in chaotic times.
Goodrich: Several skill sets that translate from my business, coaching, mentoring, and parenting roles, including leadership, listening, understanding multiple viewpoints, financial analysis, negotiation, curiosity-driven research, and the ability to manage people and business well.
What makes a well-rounded student? Is it more than test scores?
Lyons: Test scores are just one piece of a well-rounded student. While it is undeniable that our 2021 test scores are alarming, they are fixable.
We as a board need to do the best we can to offer support to our teachers and students in not only preparation but so each student is aware of the importance of the testing they are taking.
Other attributes are a diverse course selection, involvement in extracurricular activities and community service as well as a student’s own personal experiences; such as holding a full or part-time job while attending school.
Goodrich: Fast fact — over 90 percent of the students at the Naval Academy have done community service. Every person needs to be well-rounded, whether it is work, student body leadership, athletics, or community service.
Test scores are only a small portion of what will make you a great business owner, community leader, or employee. A well-rounded person has some community service and potentially some job shadowing. Many schools have two weeks of job shadowing and twenty hours of community service as part of their curriculum. It is a benefit to the community and can be a requirement for certain colleges. Schools can partner with the community at no cost to taxpayers to achieve this goal. We want our students to become well-rounded members of their community, whether that is here or elsewhere in the world. However, we don’t need to sacrifice academic achievement in order to do that. There’s no reason that our students can’t do well in testing AND be well-rounded, well-adapted human beings.
How has the school board done in dealing with the pandemic? Anything you would have done differently?
Lyons: The pandemic was certainly a trying time for everyone and in my opinion, I think the school board dealt with that challenge as best they could. Ultimately the goal was to keep our community safe and by following our state and federal guidelines, the CSB made the best decisions based on that information. I would not have done anything differently.
Goodrich: It’s really unfair to play Monday Morning Quarterback. If elected, I’ll engage with my fellow school board members, the superintendent, staff, and the community at large to bring into focus what we can do better next time we’re faced with similar challenges.
What is your position on Critical Race Theory?
Lyons: Critical Race Theory has been a notable topic in the news and in the Legislature of late. CRT has a complicated and layered definition. While CRT is mostly a college-based course; especially for those students pursuing a career in Criminal Justice or a Law Degree- my opinion is CRT can be a tool for properly understanding how we as a nation can move toward racial and gender equality.
Goodrich: I believe that our community and our schools do an excellent job of treating each individual with respect and compassion. My understanding is that CRT is not currently taught in SAU9 schools and that there are New Hampshire state laws concerning divisive concepts that would preclude the introduction of CRT into the curriculum, so it’s a moot point at this time.
What goals do you have over the next several years?
Lyons: My goals over the next several years are:
• To remain dedicated and committed by regularly attending not only board meetings, but regularly attending meetings of the many committees I am on within the school board. Also, to show the community the spirit and drive I have which allows me to lead and influence others to pursue the goals of the school board.
• To engage other school board members in discussion and decisions with respect and cohesiveness. The board will not always agree on policy, however, I will not hesitate to ask hard questions for the voters I represent.
• To remain knowledgeable about the organization and its culture, operation, mission and vision as well as the roles and responsibilities of the board. Also, maintain my desire to learn and seek personal and professional development.
I am running to retain the Conway School Board seat I was elected to fill. I hope to see you at the polls.
Goodrich: I’m running for the remainder of a two-year term, after which I hope to continue to serve for another full three-year term (and perhaps more). My immediate goals revolve around how we can quickly recover from the learning gaps that have emerged over the past two years of COVID-impacted operation. Our district is not alone in having seen students fall further behind grade-level competencies but we have the resources and the commitment to overcome that in the next two years. I believe that this can be done without adding an additional burden on our tax base. I’m committed to bringing my leadership skills to this effort.
