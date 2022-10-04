CONWAY — Time flies when you’re making your case for political office, so make the most of your five minutes. That’s the message for candidates participating in the Gibson Center for Senior Services' general election five-minute forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12:30-4 p.m.
The event at the North Conway senior center is open to the public.
Previously, Gibson Program Director Jill Reynolds organized separate Republican and Democrat forums in September prior to the primary election. On Oct. 18, both parties will share the stage.
Reynolds is working to “figure out the logistics” of doing both in-person and Zoom presentations for candidates who cannot get to North Conway on the day of the forum.
The forum is open to all candidates, and the general public is encouraged to come and ask questions.
“It is time again for the midterm elections — these are so important,” the Gibson Center website states. “Each candidate will have 5 minutes, to be used as he or she thinks best.”
Reynolds said most candidates share their platform during their allotted time.
“Questions of the candidates is discouraged, as most question-askers take up the entire 5 minutes asking the question; then there is no time for the candidate to speak,” Reynolds said.
But she added many candidates drop by the Gibson Center at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and are more than happy to take questions then.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Candidates on the ballot for governor include Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields) and challenger Tom Sherman (D-Rye).
Competing for the nomination for U.S. Senate are incumbent Maggie Hassan (D-Exeter) and challenger Don Bolduc (R-Stratham).
Vying for District 1 U.S. representative are incumbent Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) and challenger Karoline Leavitt (R-Plaistow).
Running for the District 1 Executive Council are incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and challenger Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth).
District 3 State Senate: incumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and challenger Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield)
Running for District 1 state representative (represents Conway and has three seats) are incumbent Tom Buco (D-Conway), Mike DiGregorio (R-Conway); Frank McCarthy (R-Conway); David Paige (D-Conway); incumbent Karen Umberger (R-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway).
District 2 (has two seats and represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich) are Daniel Bacon (R-Chatham); incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) and incumbent Chris McAleer (D-Jackson).
District 3 (two seats and represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) are Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough); incumbent Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough); Peaco Todd (D-Tamworth) and Gabrielle Watson (D-Tamworth).
District 4 (two seats and represents Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom and Wakefield): has incumbent and Carroll County Delegation Chair Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield); Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield); Max Gehring (D-Wakefield) and Knute Ogren (D-Effingham).
District 5 (one seat and represents Ossipee): Patricia Pustell (D-Ossipee) and incumbent Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee).
District 6, (two seats and represents Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro): Carrie Duran (D-Wolfeboro), incumbent John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro); Gogi Millner (D-Wolfeboro) and Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro).
District 7 (one seat and represents Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro): Bobbi Boudman (D-Wolfeboro) and incumbent Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro).
District 8 (two seats and represents Tamworth, Eaton, Freedom and Madison): Michael Costable, Jr. (R-Freedom); incumbent Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom); incumbent Mark McConkey (R-Freedom); and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough).
District 1 Carroll County Commissioner: Adam Heard (D-Sandwich) and incumbent Terry McCarthy (R-Conway).
District 3 Carroll County Commissioner: incumbent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham).
Carroll County Register of Probate: Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) and incumbent Meg Lavender (R-Bartlett).
