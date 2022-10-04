jill reynolds

Gibson Center for Senior Services Program Director Jill Reynolds is busy organizing the 5-Minute Forum for candidates in the general election. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Time flies when you’re making your case for political office, so make the most of your five minutes. That’s the message for candidates participating in the Gibson Center for Senior Services' general election five-minute forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12:30-4 p.m.

The event at the North Conway senior center is open to the public.

