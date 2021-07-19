CONWAY — New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner says he will do all he can to maintain the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary status.
The longest-serving secretary of state in the nation, at 45 years and counting, is bracing for a challenge from Nevada, which he says has eyed the primary pole position for more than four decades.
On June 11, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-Nev.) signed a bill that officially changes that state's caucus into a primary and would move it to the first Tuesday in February starting in 2024.
New Hampshire has held a presidential primary since 1916 and has held its first-in-the-nation label since 1920.
N.H. state law stipulates that “the presidential primary shall be on the second Tuesday in March (the date when town meetings and non-partisan municipal elections are traditionally held), but that the Secretary of State must, if necessary, change the date to ensure that the New Hampshire primary will take place at least seven days before any "similar election" in any other state.
The Iowa caucuses are not considered to be a similar election.
Democrat Harry Reid, 81, a U.S. senator from Nevada from 1987-2017, has pushed for Nevada to move ahead of New Hampshire on the primary calendar since 1969, said Gardner.
“Harry Reid for over half a century has been trying to find a way to get Nevada in front of New Hampshire,” Gardner said by phone last Tuesday.
In 1969, with Reid leading the effort, Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt was asked to sign bill AB 200, which would have given the Silver State the green light to try to host the first-in-the-nation primary.
“The governor, who was a Republican, said, ‘I’m vetoing this bill because I spoke to the governor of New Hampshire (Walter Peterson Jr.) and he explained the history and tradition of that state’s primary, and I don’t want to create ill will with a sister state,’” Gardner said.
“He also said if he did this that, in four years another state could come in and attempt it.”
According to Wikipedia, “from 1952-88, the person elected president had always carried the (N.H.) primary, but Bill Clinton broke the pattern in 1992, as did George W. Bush in 2000 and Barack Obama in 2008. In 1992, Clinton lost to Paul Tsongas in New Hampshire; in 2000, George W. Bush lost to John McCain in New Hampshire; in 2008, Barack Obama lost to Hillary Clinton; and in 2020, Joe Biden lost to Bernie Sanders.
President Biden finished a disappointing fifth in the 2020 N.H. Primary for the Democrats (then President Donald Trump was unopposed), which was won by Sen. Sanders of Vermont with 76,394 votes.
Biden left New Hampshire before the polls closed on Feb. 14, 2020, heading to South Carolina to recharge his campaign.
With Biden’s poor showing in the Granite State, Reid led another charge to move Nevada to the front of the line.
“Our voices are diverse and better reflect the rest of the country than the current nominating structure,” said Nevada Assembly Speaker James Frierson, the bill's sponsor. “It’s time for Nevada to assume its rightful place as I believe, not just first in the West, but first in the nation as a diverse state, a state of diverse issues.”
However, if Nevada sets a primary date of Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, Gardner can move New Hamphire’s primarye to Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Gardner last month about Nevada’s push to get in front of New Hampshire.
“We’ve been dealing with Harry Reid for over 50 years now,” Gardner told the paper. “We’re just waiting for him to run out of steam.”
Gardner plans to do all he can to keep New Hampshire first, and he has support.
Democratic National Committee member Bill Shaheen told WMUR-Channel 9 on June 11 that despite hearing complaints that the state lacks diversity, he is confident New Hampshire will receive the necessary support of the national party.
“I do think there are a great number of people on the DNC who think we do a great job,” Shaheen said.
“We’ve got to get over the diversity issue and become color blind. We have to be for all Americans regardless of color and where you come from. New Hampshire has shown that we are color blind and we are gender blind. We have elected so many women to office" — including his wife, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
He added: “Of course, this is a serious challenge, but it if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
