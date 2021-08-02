FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen will be asking voters in November whether they want to formally legalize restaurant liquor sales on Sundays. Also on the ballot is a proposal to boost police officers' retirement packages.
Selectmen discussed the draft warrant for the upcoming town meeting on Thursday and are expected to finalize the warrant language at their meeting Aug. 26.
A draft warrant that Town Manager Katie Haley shared with the Sun on Monday says the special town meeting would be held Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The votes would be conducted by secret ballot. Maine is having a referendum vote the same day.
"So one of the things that we do definitely have to deal with is the liquor license issue, which has to be done by referendum secret ballot to allow establishments in Fryeburg to sell liquor for consumption on premise on Sundays," said Haley to selectmen Thursday. "Apparently, the town never had an affirmative vote to do that."
Article 2 reads, "Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?" reads the draft of Article 2.
More details would be explained at an upcoming public hearing, she said.
Other towns are in the same position, she said. The issue has been developing with the state for awhile and the state is doing a "comprehensive review" of votes that municipalities took regarding liquor sales back in the 1970s.
"It was discovered that we never had an affirmative vote to allow on-premise consumption at any establishment (whether it be a restaurant, bar, inn, brewery, bowling alley, etc.) on Sundays," said Haley. "This needs to be remedied."
The first article is to elect a moderator for the special town meeting.
Article 3 asks voters to approve a five-year lease renewal with the Fryeburg Historical Society for the old town hall, which presently uses the building for a doll museum.
Article 4, according to Haley, would create a "simple permitting process" for contractors who have to cut into town streets for projects like putting in a water main.
Article 5, if passed, would offer police officers a better retirement package.
Last month, selectmen voted to support a package to increase officer pay in order to boost recruitment and retention efforts.
Police Chief Aaron Mick said officer Krista Lee stepped down from a full-time position in April, and Sgt. Heidi Johnston stepped down from her position at the end of June. When fully staffed, the department has six full-time officers and can also draw on part time officers to fill in the gaps.
Mick said both Lee and Johnston will be reserve officers, which means they can be called on to fill shifts, but the chief will not have as much control over their schedules.
Among the changes selectmen want to make is getting police officers a better retirement plan through the Maine Public Employee Retirement System. This, said Haley, would require a town meeting vote.
"The special plans are only available for first responders but allows for retirement after 20 years of service and increases the retirement benefit," said Haley in an email last month.
On Thursday, Haley said this new plan would up the town's contribution to officers' retirement from 8 percent to 12 percent of their annual salary.
"This retirement plan is apparently a major attraction for officers," said Haley.
Selectman Richard Murray said it would be a "step in the right direction."
On Thursday, Haley said that the town has been "recruiting pretty hard" for officers and may have found four more reserve (part-time) officers.
