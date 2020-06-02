FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen last Thursday voted to schedule a public hearing via the Zoom app on several warrant articles to be voted on at town meeting, including one for a 99-year-lease at Eastern Slope Regional Airport and possibly another one on water monitoring.
Normally, Fryeburg town meeting and elections are in June, but town elections have been postponed to July 14 and town meeting to July 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election will be held at David and Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive. Town meeting might be postponed again.
The Zoom public hearing on certain warrant articles is to be held June 18 at 6 p.m.
Selectmen voted 4-1 to hold hearings by Zoom, with Kimberly Clarke in the minority. Articles that require a public hearing are No. 33, to allow for a solar facility at Eastern Slope Regional Airport; No. 34, which calls for a 99-year lease for the Airport Authority; and No. 36, calling for tax assistance for seniors. However, selectmen may add another article to the warrant that would call for additional water monitoring.
Selectmen heard a presentation from Dan Tinkham of Emery & Garrett Ground Water Extractions in Meredith pertaining to water extraction. Poland Spring extracts water for bottling in Fryeburg.
Emery & Garrett recommended in its report that surface water should be monitored in Ward’s Brook downstream of Evergreen Spring and upstream of the influence of Lovewell Pond.
“This can be accomplished easily by installing an automated water level recorder in a small stilling well beside the brook,” states the report. “Ideally, such monitoring would be supplemented by actual streamflow gauging to measure the flow in Wards Brook during the driest times of each year.
Clarke advocated that this recommendation be acted upon. Selectmen stopped short of placing the issue on the warrant but agreed to investigate how much this monitoring would cost.
“We still have time for the warrant for town meeting because this is something that would have to be budgeted,” said Chairman Tom Klinepeter. “Right now, we’re not sure we’re going to be able to have the town meeting in mid-July like originally talked about. ... So there might be time to add this in.”
Selectmen next meet June 11. They could add water monitoring to the warrant as late as June 25 without a public hearing, said Town Manager Katie Haley.
Klinepeter said if water monitoring could be added to the warrant, it should have a public hearing.
Clarke didn’t think water monitoring would require a public hearing if it’s inexpensive.
Klinepeter objected and cited the longtime controversy about water extraction in town. “Because of the history of the town and water. I want everybody that wants to have a question or wants to say something, I think we should give him that opportunity.”
Selectmen also differed over whether the town, Poland Spring or Fryeburg Water Co. should pay for this monitoring.
Tinkham in his report to selectmen said 2019 was an unremarkable year in terms of commercial water extraction. Poland Spring is allowed to take 603,000 gallons per day on average and in 2019, they withdrew an average of 324,216 gallons per day.
In 2019, Poland Spring took 118,338,772 gallons.
“The aquifer seemed to be in good shape,” he said. “All the water levels were holding steady.”
