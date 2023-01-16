FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Planning Board will be holding a public hearing today on proposed ordinances related to short-term rentals and solar projects.
The meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. at the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive in Fryeburg. The annual meeting when voters will consider adopting the proposed ordinances is in June.
STRs in Fryeburg are currently unregulated. Solar projects have to conform to general standards for any construction, such as boundary setbacks, but the town lacks any specific regulations regarding solar arrays.
The proposed short-term rental ordinance begins by saying, “The purpose of this section is to balance the desire of property owners to safely rent their properties to short-term tenants and the desire of residents to preserve the character and enjoyment of their residential neighborhood.”
It defines a short-term rental as: “a dwelling unit where transient lodging is provided for compensation for stays of between one and 29 consecutive nights, and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with regulated commercial activities such as a hotel, motel or bed-and-breakfast.”
The STR ordinance would apply to single and multifamily homes, duplexes, tents and recreational vehicles.
If passed, STR owners would have to apply for an annual permit with an annual fee to be set by selectmen. The permit application would ask for contact information for the owner or the owner’s designee; the floor plan showing smoke and CO detector; a plan for sanitary waste disposal; a parking plan; a Maine rooms and meals tax license number; and a signed affidavit saying the “performance standards” have been met and that the owner consents to code officer inspection if there is a complaint.
Maximum occupancy would be limited to no more than two tenants per bedroom, plus two additional tenants for no more than one additional sleeping space or as allowed per the Maine Subsurface Wastewater disposal rules.”
The permit can be suspended or revoked by the code enforcement officer if one or more “substantiated complaints” are made within a three-year period. But the ordinance also would allow the owners to correct their violations. Owners may appeal to the board of appeals.
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect July 1.
The solar energy systems ordinance is designed to “enable the accommodation of solar energy systems in appropriate locations and in a manner that protects the public health, safety, and welfare while still allowing the quiet enjoyment of property and supporting the goals of the Comprehensive Plan, including goals related to natural resources and historical and archaeological preservation.”
The proposed regulation, which runs nearly seven pages, would apply to rooftop solar systems as well as small, medium and large-scale projects.
Small-scale is defined as “a ground-mounted solar energy system that occupies less than 3 acres of solar land area. Medium-scale occupies 3 or more acres but less than 20 acres. And large-scale solar energy systems would occupy 20 up to 50 acres of land.
Requirements on medium and large-scale solar projects include confirmation from a public utility that the project can connect to the grid; evidence of financial capacity to construct, operate and decommission the project; compliance with various setbacks; security fencing; and visual buffers.
Any interested parties are encouraged to attend. Copies of both proposed ordinances are also available at the Town Office.
