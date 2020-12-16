FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen are trying to fill a slew of vacancies on town committees.
During a series of virtual workshops held at the end of October hosted by the town and the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, with help from the Fryeburg Business Association, attendees outlined as goals refilling committees. They also discussed building Fryeburg as a brand for outdoor enthusiasts, cleaning up a defunct gas station and celebrating the downtown's new sidewalk.
Town Manager Katie Haley provided the Sun with the list of committees that selectmen want to reconstitute, with the goal of making appointments next month.
Each of these committees will consist of seven members. Terms will be one year.
• The Bicycle, Walkways and Trails Committee: The general mission and assignment will be to develop an interconnected system of bike routes, walkways and trails so that residents and visitors can have a safe and convenient option to meet their recreation and transportation needs. The committee can use the 2009 Bike/Ped Plan as guidance, along with the final Recreation Economies for Rural Communities document. The committee will seek specific projects and will explore funding avenues to plan for and build-out such projects.
• The Economic and Community Development Committee: The mission will be to develop and implement creative community-based strategies to enhance economic opportunity, build a strong village and ensure the sound, long-term well-being of the town. This can be completed by working implement specific RERC actions such as branding and promotion of our area, coordination of business events, business development and seeking assistance from the Maine Downtown Center.
• The Conservation Committee and the Broadband Committee also both have open seats.
Anyone interested in serving on the above committees should fill out the membership applicationfound at fryeburgmaine.org/home/pages/boards-committees-open-positions. Or they can email haley at townmanager@fryeburgmaine.org.
