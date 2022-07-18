FYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen Thursday rejected a proposal to have the Lovewell monument replaced with a monument to the Abenaki Native Americans, but left the door open for the proponent of the idea to name another site to memorialize the Abenaki.
Local historian Tom McLaughlin in a 2020 Sun feature “The story of the Saco River Canal” said Capt. John Lovewell arrived in Fryeburg in 1725 from Dunstable, Mass., to fight Pequawkets, a sub group of the Abenaki, at the pond now named for him. Lovewell ended up dying in the process but the Pequawkets ended up retreating into Canada. McLaughlin says accounts of Lovewell’s motivation differ. Some say he was there take scalps other say he was there to take revenge for previous Pequawket raids.
The monument is located on Lovewell Pond Road near Battleground Road. It consists of a rock with a metal sign plate with a lengthy inscription. The rock is within a wooden fence and next to a flag pole with the U.S. Flag. There is an informal looking makeshift dream catcher-like memorial to the Abenaki next to it.
According to Wikipedia, the battle was a draw which marked the end of hostilities between the English and the Abenakis of Maine.
On July 6, Susan Pendery wrote an email to town manager Katie Haley asking the selectmen to erect “an additional monument” to the one for Capt. John Lovewell on Lovewell Pond Road to recognize the Abenaki who died in battle. She adds that the 300th anniversary of the battle is coming up in 2025.
“It is LONG overdue that we honor the Abenaki tribe,” said Pendery in her email to Haley. “Capt. Lovewell’s militia purposely came to slaughter and scalp. Truthfully we should remove the monument.”
She adds the proposed monument should be designed by an Abenaki tribe member and it would be “fantastic” if this monument could be in place by the 300th anniversary.
Not so fast, said selectman Kimberly Clarke said conflict started with the Native Americans capturing and killing settlers. She also said Lovewell’s grandparents were killed by Indians and that Lovewell was killed in an ambush. She said settlers and Indians did bad things to each other.
“My concern is that is the kind of movement to denigrate our historical figures by trying to apply today’s moral standards to the past,” said Clarke. “Should Civil War monuments of both the Union and Confederate? Should World War II (monuments) have both the German and the British? I mean, how far do we go?”
Later on she added, “There isn’t a society on the earth today that didn’t get there by conquering somebody else. I support, celebrating the Abenaki Indians and their culture, but you don’t do it on a site where they murdered 11 people. That is the wrong place for it. So let’s find a different location where we can teach people about the cultural significance of the Abenaki tribe.”
Chairman Tom Kingsbury thought it was a good idea to add another monument at the same location. Kingsbury said he’s been reading about the history of the time period.
“If we tore down our own monuments we would have no history and without history we’ve got no future,” said Kingsbury. “I would be totally against removing the monument but I would say in favor of putting another monument there that honors the the tribe too.”
Clarke said the “Lovewell and his friends” were ambushed during prayer service during a mission to return settlers who were taken.
Kingsbury replied in fact, Lovewell came to Fryeburg to “massacre and scalp the Indians” to take revenge for a previous raid. “The Indians never did scalp anybody until the white men started.”
Selectman Jim Tyrell wanted more details. He said the wording of a new memorial must be carefully written. He said the Lovewell Monument was erected “in memory” of Lovewell and his men and the same should be said about the Abenaki memorial. He noted Pendery’s letter asked for the Abenaki to be “honored.” What’s more, Tyrell added the town would need to look at how the land where the monument sits was conveyed because there may be restrictions on adding new monuments.
Of the conflict between Lovewell and the Abenaki, Tyrell said it was “A bad situation all around.”
Vincent Carbone, who attended the selectmen’s meeting, said the Native Americans were here for 10,000 years and were neglected ever since white people appeared. He added that the Iroquois Confederacy inspired the founding fathers.
Selectmen voted 5-0 against the current proposal to “honor” the Abenaki at the Lovewell site at this time, with the intent to be open to listening to another proposal in the future.
The monument’s inscription reads as follows:
To mark the field of Lovewell’s Fight on the 8th day of May 1725 between a company of Massachusetts rangers of 34 men and 30 warriors of the Pequawket Tribe led by Paugus in a contest lasting from early morning until after sunset. The Indians were repulsed and their chief killed.
To the memory of: Capt. John Lovewell of Dunstable, Lieut. Jonathan Robbins of Dunstable, Ensign John Harwood of Dunstable, Rober Usher of Dunstable, Serjt. Jacob Fullam of Weston, Jacob Farrar of Concord, Josiah Davis of Concord, Thomas Woods of Groton, Daniel Woods of Groton, John Jefts of Groton, Icabod Johnson of Woburn, Jonathan Kittredge of Billerica. These 12 killed on the field of battle were found and buried by Col. Tyng.
Lieut. Josiah Farwell of Dunstable; Jonathan Frye, Chaplain of Andover; Elias Barron of Groton were wounded and later died. Nine others were wounded.
The survivors led by Ensign Seth Wyman began the homeward march after midnight.
The Lovewell monument was erected, June 17, 1904.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.