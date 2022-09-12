FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen Tom Klinepeter announced at last Thursday's selectmen's meeting that he was attacked in downtown Fryeburg by a pit bull as he was taking a walk.
Klinepeter said the attack happened Sept. 7 at the intersection of Maple and Main streets just before 7 a.m. as he was taking his morning walk. He said the dog broke a bone in his right wrist and he'll have to wear a brace for a month.
"What scares me is us old guys walk early in the morning and within a half an hour later, we get schoolkids walking by the same location," said Klinepeter.
"This pit bull took me to the ground like a rag doll, and I was out in the 302 travel lane trying to fight off this dog. I mean, it just lunged at me, and Jesus, did it scare the heck out of me," Klinepeter said.
He said the wound will mean he can't drive or due his duties as a firefighter.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke replied that pit bulls are dangerous dogs and are responsible for about 62 percent of fatal dog attacks.
"If you are a pit bull owner, you need it to always be under control or restrained," she said.
Asked how Klinepeter was able to get the dog off him, he replied several people stopped to help him.
Police Chief Aaron Mick said the case was handled by Animal Control Officer Cynthia Eaton.
Eaton declined to release the owner's name to the media as she is still working on the court summons and the owner was out of town. She expects to be able to release his name in about eight days. She declined to release the name of the caretaker as well.
However, she did say that at the time of the incident, a caretaker was responsible for the dog. She said the dog was leashed on a cable that broke. She said the dog weighs about 70-80 pounds.
"The dog pushed him out into the road," said Eaton. "He's lucky a car didn't come by and run him over."
She said the dog now must be kept inside unless it's on a heavy-duty chain and under the control of an adult.
She said the caretaker has been cooperative and agreed to put up a fence. The caretaker is also responsible for another big dog.
Eaton seeks to have dog put down and that Klinepeter be reimbursed for his medical bills. She hopes the owner will do that voluntarily.
She said the dog has one a bite on record but that the attack on Klinepeter was much more severe.
"We can't have dogs like this, especially on Main Street in Fryeburg," said Eaton.
