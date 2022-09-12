Tom Kimberley 9822

Fryeburg Selectman Tom Klinepeter had his arm bandaged at the Sept. 8 selectmen's meeting after he was mauled by a pit bull the day before. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen Tom Klinepeter announced at last Thursday's selectmen's meeting that he was attacked in downtown Fryeburg by a pit bull as he was taking a walk.

Klinepeter said the attack happened Sept. 7 at the intersection of Maple and Main streets just before 7 a.m. as he was taking his morning walk. He said the dog broke a bone in his right wrist and he'll have to wear a brace for a month.

