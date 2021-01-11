FRYEBURG, Maine — Aaron Mick, Fryeburg's new police chief, who was hired in December without becoming a certified officer, plans to file for a waiver, Town Manager Katie Haley said.
Mick replaced Joshua Potvin, who resigned at the end of July. Mick, who was chief in Dixfield, Maine, started Dec. 4.
On Jan. 6, a Facebook page called "Fryeburg water" headed by Bill Harriman broke the news about Mick's lack of certification. Harriman cited Maine Criminal Justice Academy trustees' meeting minutes from just about a year ago on Jan. 10, 2020.
The minutes of the academy's board meeting, posted online, show that with regard to Mick, the 16 board members voted unanimously a year ago to "approve the Basic Law Enforcement Program Waiver, pending successful completion of the Maine Crash Training and Law Enforcement Officer's Certification Examination by Aug. 19, 2020."
Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director Rick Desjardins said that the academy holds licensure authority for police and corrections officers. He said the lack of certification could be a problem "if he’s enforcing Maine law." He said Mick could be hired as police chief but that he wouldn’t have law enforcement authority in Maine unless he is certified by the Academy.
"I have been in contact with Chief Mick, and currently he is 'inactive' from the perspective of being a law enforcement officer in Maine. Fryeburg hired him as their chief, but we have yet to receive an employment notice for the certification," said Desjardins.
"He was in a waiver process when he was hired in the town of Dixfield, but the agency closed (after voters decided to go with sheriff's coverage), and he never completed his waiver process for a Maine law enforcement certification," said Desjardins.
Haley last Friday said the town was aware that Mick had been policing under a waiver from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy during his time in Dixfield and after that "he was not able to take the exam during the time period when he was not actively employed by a municipality."
She also pointed out that "policing consists of doing more than writing tickets and arresting people and encompasses a wide variety of tasks.
"Unfortunately, there was some miscommunication related to the waiver on his part, my part and apparently the Maine Chiefs of Police Association's part," Haley said.
"Chief Mick’s waiver is scheduled to be reinstated next week by the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and he will take the necessary exams soon after."
Before coming to Dixfield, Mick served in a command/supervisory role in the Dover, Mass., police department for 21 years.
