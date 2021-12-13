FRYEBURG, Maine — The hiring of two new Fryeburg police officers and the promotion of a third was announced at last Thursday’s selectmen’s meeting.
With the new hirings, the department is now just short one full-time officer.
Fryeburg PD has been shorthanded for months. Chief Aaron Mick said officer Krista Lee stepped down from a full-time position in April, and Sgt. Heidi Johnston left at the end of June.
At the Dec. 9 meeting, Town Manager Katie Haley introduced the two new officers to the board: Justin Groetzinger and Jarrod Wiswell.
Groetzinger has worked for Goodwin Mills Fire and Rescue and Standish Fire & EMS. He also spent four years in the Army and is pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
He began working for the town full-time Nov. 27.
Goodwin Mills is a village straddling Lyman and Dayton about an hour southeast of Fryeburg.
“We look forward to seeing Officer Groetzinger develop as an officer and get to know the residents of the town of Fryeburg,” said Haley.
Wiswell earned his Reserve Law Enforcement Officer certificate in 1997. His past experience includes working as a reserve officer in several Maine towns, including Bridgton, Fryeburg and Oxford. More recently, he worked as a correctional officer. His most recent reserve stint for Fryeburg started Aug. 1. His full-time status started Monday.
“His various experiences and background will serve to set him up well for success in the town of Fryeburg,” said Haley.
Henry Small was promoted to sergeant, Haley also announced.
Small joined Fryeburg PD last year with 30 years of experience. At Portland (Maine) Police Department, he held various positions, including patrol officer, detective, bomb technician and K-9 handler. He has also served in the Army, Army Reserves and Air National Guard.
“I am pleased to announce his promotion to sergeant, effective immediately. The Fryeburg Police Department has faced a variety of difficult challenges over the last two years, including most recently being short-staffed for many months,” said Haley of Small.
“His commitment to the department, along with years of experience and expertise, has become increasingly evident and led Chief Mick and I to initiate this promotion,” Haley said.
“Officer Small been working with our reserves and new officers in a supervisory and training capacity; this promotion recognizes and formalizes that role. This promotion will hopefully allow him to further develop his skills as a leader in our small, community-policing oriented department,” she continued.
Small was the first officer on the scene of a stabbing at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on Oct. 13. Carlos Negron, 46, was arrested and charged in the murder of Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Conn.
Small secured the scene, rendered aid to the victim, located Negron and took him into custody, Mick said in October.
Haley swore the new officers in, and their loved ones pinned their new badges. The meeting drew about 20 family members of the officers.
“It is great that our department is seeing some growth,” said Haley in an email to the Sun.
“I am really encouraged by the balance of the wealth of experience we have between Chief Mick, Lt. McAllister, and Sgt. Small and the newer officers who have chosen Fryeburg as a place to learn and develop. Couple this with the great reserve officers we have, who have been instrumental in getting us through being short-staffed; things are really progressing within our police department,” she told the Sun.
Selectmen in July OK’d a pay hike for officers, approving a pay range of $21.50-$25.95 as well as signing bonuses keyed to various certifications attained.
In October at a special town meeting, residents voted to raise retirement benefits for officers.
Selectmen expressed their appreciation to the new officers for coming to town and to their families for allowing them to do so. “I’d like to thank all the officers; we’ve been through a really rough time,” said Selectman Jim Dutton.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke said she was “thrilled” by the hiring of the new officers.
“Now get out there and go to work,” quipped selectmen’s chair Tom Kingsbury, getting laughs from attendees.
