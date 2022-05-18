FRYEBURG, Maine — The chairman of the board of selectmen sees a major benefit to having the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust take over management of Jockey Cap.
Jockey Cap, a 600-foot granite dome, has an accessible trail and a summit memorial to Adm. Robert Peary, who once lived in Fryeburg. Last year, voters authorized selectmen to acquire 100 percent ownership of it. At that time, it was partly owned by a man named Arizona Zipper.
Town meeting will be held June 16. This will come on the heels of voting June 14 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center.
Public hearings ahead of town meeting, set for June 16 at the Expo Center building at Fryeburg Fairgrounds — were held May, 12 at the Hastings Community Center.
There was a hearing on articles related to the proposed Municipal Complex and also one on Jockey Cap. A site visit hosted by USVLT and the town was held just prior to the hearing.
About 30 people attended the hearing and a handful toured the site.
Among the articles to be voted on is Article 47, “To see if the town will authorize the select board to grant a conservation easement to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap, upon such terms as the select board shall deem appropriate.”
“USVLT is partnering with the Town of Fryeburg to protect the beloved Jockey Cap property,” USVLT Conservation Director Abby King posted to USLVT.org.. “At only 15.6 acres in size, Jockey Cap is small but mighty: it contains rare pitch pine habitat, popular hiking trails and rock climbing routes, and most notably, a large granite dome that offers sweeping views to the White Mountains.”
King explains why it seeks the easement on its website. “Due in part to a problematic ownership structure, the Jockey Cap property has suffered from years of neglect,” said USVLT.org. “Since the town is only a 50 percent owner of the property, it has been unable to invest in it or properly manage and protect it.”
According to King, Jockey Cap project has three steps:
• Step 1 is for USVLT to fundraise and purchase the 50 percent ownership interest in the property from the private citizen who currently owns it.
• Step 2 is for USVLT to then donate this ownership interest to the Town of Fryeburg so that the town becomes sole owner of the land.
• Step 3 is for a conservation easement to be put in place on the property in order to preserve public access for low impact recreation and protect the rare natural features onsite.
“This acquisition and conservation easement project will ensure that the Town can work with USVLT and other partners to give Jockey Cap the love it deserves,” said USVLT.org. “Planned future improvement projects include creating a welcoming trailhead with a parking lot, bike parking, and information kiosk, erosion control, many trail projects, and more.”
At the hearings, Upper Saco Valley Land Trust King Conservation Director Abby King gave a presentation about the easement. She also helped host the site walk.
According to selectmen’s chair Tom Kingsbury, “What they plan on doing is really, really going to upgrade the situation.”
A lot of discussion at the hearing revolved around an old road near Jockey Cap into the parking lot. “Once we do the upgrades, we get a funny feeling there are going to be a lot of people showing up to walk up there,” Kingsbury said with a grin.
King said the upgrades will not affect the town’s budget and taxpayers. The USVLT is fundraising to cover the land acquisition and stewardship costs.
Kingsbury said USVLT had some “good ideas” and town ownership of the land will prevent it from being developed.
“The town will own it, but they’ll (USVLT) manage it,” said Kingsbury.
At the hearing, Town Manager Katie Haley noted, “there were questions trying to understand the need for the warrant article and clarifying that, despite the fact that the town voted to acquire the remaining ownership in the Jockey Cap parcel, the town has not yet completed the transaction and is not yet the full owner.
“The warrant article is needed,” she said, “because the warrant article last year only allowed us to acquire the property but did not include anything about a conservation easement.
“The concept of the conservation easement is imperative to this project; it is my understanding that the co-owner, Arizona Zipper, had an adamant desire to ensure that the property would be protected and would not agree to selling his portion of the property without that assurance,” Haley explained.
Most of the people who came to the hearing were there to discuss the other article, Article 38, “to see if the town will vote to authorize the expenditure of $350,000 from the Credit Reserve Account for the purpose of acquiring the parcel of land identified as Lot 035 on Tax Map 043 from Clyde Watson for a future municipal complex.”
Article 39 — “to see if the town will authorize the select board to acquire the parcel of land identified as Lot 035 on Tax Map 043 from Clyde Watson” — and Article 40 — to authorize spending $80,000 from the Credit Reserve Account to conduct a building needs analysis and design of a Municipal Complex to include a town office, police department and fire station — also dealt with the future municipal complex.
Haley said she is drafting an updated frequently asked questions document to answer questions about the municipal complex proposal. One was presented at the hearing, but the newer one will better respond to the questions that were brought up at the hearing.
“I think most of the people were just concerned about the price of the land,” said Kingsbury.
