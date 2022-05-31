FRYEBURG, Maine — Although graduation was moved indoors at Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, the Class of 2022 didn’t let it rain on their parade or their celebration of four years together, including more than two of those years learning through a global pandemic.
The 230th class of Raiders made it a weekend to remember, kicking off Friday with the school’s third annual class parade. The 45-minute parade of seniors, many in decorated vehicles, traveled from the Fryeburg Fairgrounds onto Main Street past the Academy before turning and ending on Bradley Street.
Officials made the call late Friday to move graduation from the front lawn of the school to inside Wadsworth Arena due to thunderstorms that were forecast for Saturday morning.
The day was a true celebration, as the student speakers all talked about how quickly the time has flown and how proud they were to be Raiders.
The Class of 2022 totaled 150 students.
Senior class president Shelby Purslow delivered the welcome.
“I’d like to start by saying congratulations to the Class of 2022 — we finally made it,” she said. “I would now like to thank parents, coaches, faculty, family and other students for being here with us today to celebrate the graduating Class of 2022 and all they have accomplished throughout their time here over the last four years.
“I can be the first to say that this high school experience has been nothing but unusual,” she continued.
“From losing the end of sophomore year and almost all of junior year due to COVID, and freshman year being a vivid memory that we often try to forget, I can proudly say to everyone sitting in front of me, that although we were faced with many triumphs, we lived through a difficult time that will eventually be written about in a textbook.
“This graduation is the ending of one milestone but just the beginning of many more future endeavors. Remember, life moves so fast. In the blink of an eye, everyone is moving in different directions. Continue to hold on and cherish every memory.”
Fryeburg Academy does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian; speakers are instead selected by the seniors. This year’s honorees were Yaqi (Lucy) Wang, Alec Stoker-Ball and Esmée Albert.
“During the four years I’ve spent with my Class of 2022, we had to overcome a lot such as more than half of our high school experience during a global pandemic,” said Wang. “Today is a day for all of us to celebrate our success of finishing high school.”
She noted: “Because of the pandemic, I had to stay in China last year to study. There were teachers who cared about me who I did not get a chance today goodbye to.”
Wang told her classmates they were all on their journey to the next phase of their life and to expect joy and tears along the way.
“A farewell is an end as well as a beginning,” she said. “The best way to face a goodbye is to say goodbye well. Give the people you care about a hug before you the next time you see them again. Tell them your true feeling from your heart so you will not regret it.”
Stoker-Ball followed.
“When I first learned that I had been awarded the privilege of speaking today, I’ll be honest, I had absolutely no clue what I was going to talk about. Should I spend two weeks crafting an intricately funny speech about my time here that would hopefully exceed my peers expectations for me? Or, should I take a more traditional low-keyed approach that would make the family members turn toward one another and remark about what a well-spoken young man I am?”
Stoker-Ball spoke about expectations. “I have struggled for years with the expectations placed on me by well-meaning people just trying to guide me along the ‘right path.’ Today, I want to share with all of you, whether you are graduating alongside me or simply here to support someone who is graduating, the conclusion that I have finally come to after years of struggling and overworking myself in the hopes of finally being good enough for everyone. Accept your exceptions.
He added: “Nearly every time that I have allowed myself to be an exception it has been one of the best decisions of my life ... I hoped that something I said today resonated with you. If it didn’t, no big deal. Congratulations on being so far ahead of me that you embraced being an exception before I could finish my speech.”
Albert closed out the speakers.
“Imagine this, you walk into your first day of freshman year not knowing where your classes are and have your grade are new faces. But then you go to your first football game and you start looking forward to chicken nugget day and Tuesday is the best part to your week because of double lunch. You start seeing these new faces as friends then sophomore year rolls around.
“Flash forward to now and you did it. You made it to the finish line and you don’t know how to feel. Relieved. Sad. Overjoyed. Stressed. It’s hard to realize that these are our last moments together. Our last time driving around with friends during free periods. Our last time having one of our iconic dance circles. Our last time wondering around campus wondering where that terrible singing is coming from and then realizing, oh, it’s Mr. (David) Turner (Dean of the classes of 2022 and 2023).
Albert turned serious, but a smile quickly followed. “I’ve been reflecting a lot recently and I think if I can only take one thing from Fryeburg Academy, it would be the Caesar salad recipe. I’m just kidding. It would definitely be the sense of having fun. She said: “Having fun is not a diversion from having a successful life, it’s a pathway to it. Today is our last day as high schoolers so embrace it — we’re earned it. Treat yourself to some Froagies (ice cream). Go make fun of a freshman. Go to Weston’s (Beach) and spend time with your fellow graduates. Hold onto these last moments together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.