FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Fair fans, get ready to bring out your inner Steven Spielberg because the fair is going virtual and organizers are preparing to put out a call for agriculture-related video as well as photographs.
Fair trustees had announced last month that the 168-year-old fair, which was scheduled to take place Oct 4-11, would be postponed until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But organizers weren't content to sit back and let a year pass with no fair, so they are working on doing a digital version with content created by staff, vendors, entertainers and fair fans.
These videos and photos will be shared to the Fair's Facebook, page (Fryeburg Fair), Instagram account (fryeburgfairmaine), website (fryeburgfair.org) and possibly YouTube during the week of the fair.
Fair Superintendent David Andrews told the Sun that many fairs around the country have embraced the idea after having to cancel their live shows due to the pandemic.
"We are going to start, probably within the next week, inviting people to participate in a wide array of different online shows," said Andrews. "We are going to try and keep our fans engaged with the Fryebug Fair."
The videos and photos that the fair plans to seek will cover different aspects of the fair, such as videos and photos for agriculture demos and livestock. Each will have their own submission deadlines. There will also be contests.
"For instance, if you wanted to show one of your chickens or roosters, you could do that in a virtual show," Andrews said.
"People would send us photos of them with their chickens or roosters and give us a brief description of that and that would be posted to our website."
Andrews said people should watch the fair's website, Facebook page and the Sun for further details on how to participate.
A committee consisting of Andrews, Steve Graustein, Jean Andrews, Rachel Damon, Barbara Hill and Ann-Michelle Ames is ironing out the details.
There would also be a virtual space for the fair's regular vendors so that they have chance to promote their business.
"I think there are 400 vendors that come participate at the fair so we will be able to use a lot of them as part of this," Andrews said.
Fair department heads will be making virtual tours of their areas. According to Andrews, the fair has about 40 departments, including the museum, the midway and many livestock barns. He said department heads are looking forward to making these presentations.
Of the museum, Andrews said, "There's a million things over there you could make a short video about.
"I think we will have good results from the participants in the quality of their photos and videos," he said.
