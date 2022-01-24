FRYEBURG, Maine — Attorney Peter J. Malia, Jr. of Hastings Malia P.A. has been nominated by Maine Gov. Janet Mills to serve as a District Court judge, with the Maine Senate expected to act on the nomination Wednesday.
Malia, 56, was nominated along with three other attorneys and if approved, as expected, they will be sworn in on Thursday. Also nominated to the District Court are Terrence Harrigan, 59, of Bangor; Joshua Randlett, 37, of Hampden; and Meghan Szylvian, 35, of Holden.
According to the Bangor Daily News, they will replace three judges who retired last year — Bruce Jordan, 63, of Veazie; Kevin Stitham, 69, of Dover-Foxcroft; and Susan Oram, 64, of Falmouth — as well as Deborah Cashman, 53, of West Bath, who is being elevated to the Superior Court bench.
Malia, who will serve in South Paris, Maine, is town attorney for Conway as well Jackson, Lincoln and the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct in New Hampshire, and the towns of Denmark and Stow in Maine.
He said the decision to become a District Court judge was not an easy one. “I joined this law firm 25 years ago, and it has been a great honor during that time to work with Peter Hastings, Dave Hastings III and Dave Hastings II until his passing,” Malia said Monday.
“Likewise, it has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to assist so many great clients in the Mount Washington Valley and beyond with their legal needs,” he said.
“However, I am looking forward to this next chapter in my legal career, serving the state of Maine as a District Court judge. Also I am confident that the lawyers of Hastings Malia — Dave Hastings, Andy Pierce and Jason Dennis — remain committed to providing exceptional legal service for many years to come.”
Under Maine law, judges may not practice law as attorneys.
Malia said many of his municipal clients, including Conway, will now be served by attorney Dennis, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was made a partner earlier this month.
Dennis has been accompanying Malia on his rounds of late.
Conway Selectmen’s Chair David Weathers wished Malia well in his new role.“I have nothing but the highest things to say of him; he always did his job well and left no stone unturned,” he said Monday.
Jackson Selectmen’s Chair Barbara Campbell agreed, noting, “Peter has integrity and and ability to communicate clearly, which I always appreciated. I am going to miss him, and I must say that Maine is getting a person of the highest caliber (to serve as judge).”
Malia said when he first became Conway’s legal counsel, then-Town Manager Jim Somerville was stepping down and Earl Sires was coming on board. Sires was succeeded by Tom Holmes, who is retiring this summer, with Conway Parks and Recreation director John Eastman hired to take on the role.
“So, it is an era of transition,” said Malia, who said it has been a pleasure to serve the town.
Malia has represented the town in the numerous Market Basket cases filed by abutter Bellevue Properties. Those lawsuits have now been settled, clearing the way for Market Basket to proceed with plans for a new store at Settlers Green. He also represented the KLP in a lawsuit filed by short-term rental operators. That case was found in the precinct’s favor in Superior Court but has been appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Asked about Malia’s service to the town, Holmes said, “He’s not a pit bull lawyer; he is a very considerate attorney, and I think he will be an excellent judge. I am very sorry to see him go but happy that he is getting this opportunity.”
Holmes said he has been working with Dennis for years on the town’s assessing appeal cases.
“He has municipal as well as private side experience, so I think that makes for a good package to have that experience, and he will hit the ground running,” said Holmes.
Dennis earned his law degree from Indiana University in 2008. He moved to Concord that year and practiced in Manchester and Concord before moving with his wife and daughter to the Mount Washington Valley in February 2019.
Peter G. Hastings, senior partner at Hastings Malia P.A., said he was happy for Malia.
“We wish him every success in the world, and we enjoyed having him here — we expect him to do very well as a judge,” Hastings said.
Hastings and Malia said the law firm’s name will revert later this year to Hastings Law Office, the name it was prior to 2013.
Now celebrating its 175th anniversary, the firm is believed to be the oldest in Maine, having been founded in 1847 in Lovell by David R. Hastings, formerly of Bethel. Forced into early retirement, he swapped his Lovell law practice with a Fryeburg attorney and established his law practice in Fryeburg, where it has existed ever since.
Malia and wife, Katie, live in Fryeburg and have no plans to move.
They have four sons. Twins Dominic and Andrew, 22, are recent graduates of Colby College. Patrick, 18, is a sophomore at the University of Maine, Orono. And son Michael, 15, is a freshman at Fryeburg Academy.
Malia is a graduate of College of the Holy Cross and Syracuse University College of Law. He was admitted to the bar in Maine in 1992 and in New Hampshire in 1997.
Prior to joining Hastings Malia, he served as assistant attorney general for the state of Maine. He is a certified mediator in both Maine and New Hampshire and has mediated hundreds of cases.
In 2011, Malia was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to the Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Service Committee, which monitors the program that provides mediation services to courts throughout the State of Maine. He served on that committee until his term expired in 2017.
Malia is a member of the Fryeburg Academy Board of Trustees, a member and past-president of the Fryeburg Area Rotary Club (and a recipient of a Paul Harris Fellow Award), a member of the Kendal and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation Board of Directors, and he previously served as chairman of the Fryeburg Planning Board.
