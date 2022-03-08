FRYEBURG, Maine — Two teenage girls from Ukraine attending Fryeburg Academy fear for their native land and hope to hold a fundraiser to support Ukrainians who are holding back Russian invaders.
Anna Bondar, 17, a junior at the school, and Daryna Serediuk, 18, a senior are both from western Ukraine. Anna,who arrived here in August, hails from Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of 200,000.
Daryna, who arrived here in 2020 is from Lutsk, a city about three hours north of Ivano-Freankivsk that is home to 300,000 people.
Both came to the Academy through the auspices of a non-profit called Ukraine Global Scholars Program that enables teens to study abroad.
According to the academy’s head of school, Erin Mayo: “FA has graduated three UG Scholars and currently enrolls two more, a junior and a senior who are safe here on campus today but agonizing over the brutality and danger facing their families.
“Two of our three Ukrainian alumni are likewise safe here in the U.S. at their colleges; the third, a member of the Class of 2021, is at home in Ukraine and preparing for the possibility of having to fight.
“The Academy is devastated for these students, their families, and their country. In our allegiance to them and to every core value named in our school mission statement, we condemn Russia’s deplorable assault, stand with our Ukrainian community members, and embrace our role in one essential element of safeguarding democracy: education,” Mayo said.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb., 24, Anna’s mother, Sofiya Yaroslavska, and Anna’s 11-year-old brother Denys left Ukraine but are still in Europe.
Daryna said her mom, Oryslava, and 7-year-old brother, Marko, are both safely in Poland.
She said the shelling started on her little brother’s birthday. “He woke up to the sound of explosions in his city instead of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song.”
She added: “The Ukrainian people are really strong, and they’re really united. But we are also really scared.”
Both girls’ fathers are still in Ukraine because men are not allowed to leave. Anna said her father, Grygoriy, is helping to drive women and children to the border and Daryna’s father, Ihor, has joined the local defense force.
Anna said one of her friends lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine, a city close to the Russian border. She said one of his friends may have been killed when a community building there was shelled. “It’s very sad that we have to live through this,” Anna said.
She said she feels powerless, so “we’re trying to focus on ways we can actually contribute.”
One thing they did was to create online “Help Ukraine Now” posters with built-in QR codes that direct people to a website where people can donate to causes like the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as humanitarian causes or buy Ukrainian Army themed merchandise. The link is linktr.ee/help_ukraine_global.
The girls said Russia’s aggression could spill into other places in Europe, and they are particularly concerned about Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian nuclear reactor.
“So, I would say people need to understand that it’s everyone’s problem,” said Daryna. “Ukraine is fighting for the whole of Europe right now.”
At the end of the summer, the students hope to return to Ukraine, and while they feel they would not be good at being soldiers, they would like to volunteer distributing food and helping with evacuations. In the meantime, they are hoping to raise funds for the war/humanitarian efforts.
If they can’t return to Ukraine, they said a number of people have been offering them places to stay. For example, Daryna has an aunt in Poland.
“It’s very hard to plan for the summer right now, because we don’t know what the situation will be,” said Anna. “But we’re keeping our hopes up we’ll be able to go home safely and spend the summer in Ukraine.”
Anna encouraged people to stay informed, become politically active and donate to help Ukraine. They would like to see the U.S., Europe and or NATO impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. They believe world leaders could react to public pressure.
“It’s not like it’s just politicians deciding whatever happens, it’s regular people helping other people,” said Anna.
Ukrainians have their own language and many in the eastern part of Ukraine have gone back to speaking it after the war started to show solidarity.
Next week, the girls will be starting a fundraiser that may involve selling bracelets and earrings. Jayne Dwyer, a cousin of a school counselor, Judy Heininger, made Anna earrings with a sunflower design as the sunflower is one of Ukraine’s national symbols.
Next Tuesday will be a Blue and Yellow day at the school, when people are encouraged to wear the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Both students said they feel supported by the school and their fellow students.
The students said they also have communicated with another student who is part Russian to find common ground. “It’s a big priority right now to have Russian people protesting,” said Anna.
It meant the world to them that FA kitchen staff have been making Ukrainian meals that included a potato dish called deruny, and borscht, a beet soup.
They said Ukrainians generally dress like Westerners but for the interview, Anna wore a traditional embroidered shirt that Ukrainian women would wear on national holidays.
After graduation, Anna hopes to get involved with computer science, education and math while Daryna seeks to become involved with genetic engineering in order to help cure diseases.
They are proud of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said not everyone took him seriously because he was an actor prior to becoming president. “I would say he’s showing bravery,” said Anna.
