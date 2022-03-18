Students and faculty at Fryeburg Academy gather outside Shaffner Hall on campus for a group shot on Thursday during Blue and Yellow Day, held to show solidarity with Ukraine’s struggle with Russian aggression. (MICHAEL DANA PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — On Thursday, the Fryeburg Academy community, dressed in blue and yellow, gathered outside of Shaffner Hall for a moment of silence and a group photo.
The event was organized by fellow Ukrainian students Anna Bondar, Class of ’23, and Daryna Serediuk, Class of ’22, the International Club and faculty members Greg Huang-Dale and Judy Heininger.
Before the minute of silence, Head of School Erin Mayo addressed the group.
“Thank you all for the blue and yellow and for being here to be part of a visible show of support for Ukraine,” she said.
“Before the photo, we will hold a moment of silence. Those here who pray, I invite to pray. Those here who don’t, I invite to focus as best as any of us can on what Ukrainians are experiencing — their suffering and fear but also their courage and spirit,” Mayo said.
“In the silence of one minute, let us fill our thoughts with love for Anna, Daryna and their families; love for our friend Andrii Obertas (an academyalum currently fighting in Ukraine); compassion for all who’ve been lost and those who now mourn them; and fervent hopes for peace and freedom in Ukraine. As a community, we offer our kinship through these colors, and through this full minute,” she said.
Anna and Daryna also organized a community fundraiser to help support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
“We are not helpless,” said Anna. “Ukrainians are proud and resilient. Every dollar and show of support helps us feel stronger.”
FA’s fundraiser for Ukraine, only three days into its launch, has already raised nearly $2,000 of the $3,000 goal the academy hoped to raise by April 7.
“It’s amazing to see all the support from our teachers and fellow students,” Daryna said. “We are passionate to do our part in helping our families and friends in Ukraine in any way we can.”
To support Ukraine, consider donating to one of the following organizations: UNICEF Ukraine (unicef.org/ukraine/en); International Committee of the Red Cross (icrc.org/en/where-we-work/europe-central-asia/ukraine); and RAZOM (razomforukraine.org).
For a digital multimedia presentation of FA’s Blue and Yellow Day, go to adobe.ly/3MYYnzp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.