FRYEBURG, Maine — Having spent more than half of their high school years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Fryeburg Academy Class of 2022 are about to receive their diplomas.
Graduation is Saturday at 10 a.m., and weather permitting, will take place on the front lawn of the academy for the first time in three years.
The forecast for Saturday, according to AccuWeather on Wednesday, was “Mainly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.”
School officials will make the decision Friday whether to move the ceremony into Wadsworth Arena.
The school's 230th class has been enjoying Senior Week. On Monday, the Raiders departed for 24 hours on their annual Project Graduation trip to parts kept secret from the students.
There are 150 students in the Class of 2022.
On Tuesday, the seniors took part in their first marching practice. On Wednesday, they marched again, and picked up their caps and gowns. Today, the seniors are slated to practice marching again from 10-11 a.m., followed by a senior alumni association luncheon on the library lawn from 11 a.m.-noon.
The Class of 2022 has a busy day on Friday with the annual Senior Class Photo is set for 1:45-2:45 p.m. in the Laura Hill Performing Arts Center, with baccalaureate and an awards ceremony later that day.
A new tradition, born of out the pandemic, is the annual Senior Car Parade. Seniors will meet at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds from 5:15-5:30 p.m. on Friday. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., the parade will depart from the fairgrounds, heading east on Main Street past Fryeburg Academy, turning left onto Bradley Street and ending at Wadsworth Arena.
“We invite the public to come to support our graduates and cheer them on along the parade route,” said Laura Ayer, the academy's communications director.
Two years ago, due to COVID-19, instead of graduating in May, the Class of 2020 participated in two summer ceremonies, one July 29 and another on Aug. 15.
Head of School Erin Mayo virtually conferred diplomas on the 60 graduates who couldn’t be present, reading names as they appear on their diplomas while sharing their photographs.
Last year, the Raiders graduated on the baseball field. Each Raider was allowed 12 guests, by invitation only. Masks were optional. The ceremony was also live-streamed on the Fryeburg Academy Facebook page.
This year's baccalaureate ceremony features the processional: “Prince of Denmark’s March,” by Jeremiah Clark and the Fryeburg Chamber Winds.
Shelby Purslow, president of the Senior Class, will deliver the welcome, followed by the invocation from Mary (Beth) Jones, Class of 1966, of the Oxford Country United Parish, UCC. She will also give the benediction.
There will be a selected reading: “Believing in You, by Catherine Pulsifer and read by Tuna Tuncer.
The address will be delivered by FA Arts Department Chair Michael Sakash.
Purslow and Esmée Albert, vice president of the Class of 2022, will present the class gift to Mayo, followed by classmates Kathryn McIntyre and Liam Quinn making a presentation to the FA Project Graduation Committee.
Mayo, along with Associate Head of School Joseph Manning and David Turner, Dean of the Class of 2022 and 2023, will, present awards and prizes, followed by the recessional.
As for the graduation ceremonies, the program features a processional to “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by Brass Quintet: Norumbega Brass Quintet. Rev. Jones will deliver the invocation and later the benediction, followed by senior Taylor Gunther singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The singing of “Fryeburg Academy Alma Mater” will be performed by Willow Carter, Gunther, Ayannah Ward, Maria Harris and Annelise Bedan with words by John Atwood and music by Michael Sakash.
Senior class president Purslow will deliver the welcome.
Fryeburg Academy does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian; speakers are instead selected by the seniors. This year’s honorees are Yaqi (Lucy) Wang, Alec Stoker-Ball and Esmée Albert.
Christopher Gordon, Class of 1981, president of the trustees, will present the diplomas, while Mayo will give out a few special awards.
The changing of tassels will follow to “America the Beautiful,” performed by Carter, Gunther, Ward, Harris Bedan and Michael Lawrence.
