PINKHAM NOTCH — Friends of Tuckerman Ravine's 21st Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon is set to return to Great Glen Trails at the base of Mount Washington Saturday, March 19.
The event is open to five-person mixed and same-gender teams as well as solo competitors, known as TuckerMen and TuckerWomen contestants.
This year’s race will follow a new format introduced last year, said Jake Risch, head of the non-profit dedicated to assisting the U.S. Forest Service’s Mount Washington Avalanche Center at the base of Tuckerman Ravine and preserving and protecting the historic backcountry use of Mount Washington.
On Wednesday, Risch broke the big news that Friends of Tuckerman and the Mount Washington Avalanche Fund are joining forces to become one organization.
“The two non-profits are coming together and combining our missions and streamlining our boards and everything. We' ll be heavily focused on moving forward on avalanche education and supporting the Forest Service’s avalanche center on Mount Washington,” said Risch.
Due to COVID-19, the five-part race, first held in 2000, was not held in April 2020. But that provided an opportunity for the format to be re-envisioned, Risch said. The result was a decision last year by U.S. Forest Service, Great Glen Trails and FOTR to move the event up a month from April to March to take better advantage of snow conditions.
Gone are the road race out to Attitash’s Thorne Pond, which was followed by a kayak race down the Saco to Jellystone Glen Ellis Campground and a bicycle ride up Route 16 to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center, after which contestants would hike up the Tuckerman Trail to the final ski leg, either in Tuckerman Ravine if conditions allowed or down the Sherburne Trail to the finish at Pinkham Notch.
The new format instituted last year and to be used once again this year features a start at Great Glen Trails at 8 a.m. with a two-lap fat bike ride around a 5-kilometer loop, followed by a two-lap Nordic skate ski around a 5-km course, after which participants then snowshoe up a section of the Mount Washington Auto Road to Connie’s Way, which they descend over to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center parking lot to the start of the uphill run or skin up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail.
The ski leg will follow, at a course yet to be determined and which will be based on race conditions the day before the race.
Risch – son of Alison and late Friends of Tuckerman co-founder Al Risch of Madison – said there never has been a record holder for the event because the final ski leg changes every year, depending on conditions.
He said the event will kick off with registration at Ledge Brewing Co. in Intervale from 4-8 p.m. Friday evening, March 18.
“That’s where the bib draw will be held,” said Risch, noting that late-late registration will be held on race day, March 19, at 6 a.m., prior to the 8 a.m. start of the race.
He noted that the new venue at Great Glen Trails allows for spectators to view the early parts of the race, followed by the race legs on the mountain.
The awards ceremony will once again be held at Ledge Brewing Company with a gathering starting at 3 p.m. and the awards presentation at 5 p.m.
Taking top honors last year in the 11-racer solo TuckerWoman class was Josie Fisher of Arlington, Mass., completing the course in 3 hours, 13 minutes and 18.8 seconds with a top women’s time of 29:45 in the fat bike, 35:51 (fourth) in the cross country ski; 41:59 (third) in the snowshoe; 51:13 (second) in the trail run and a top ski time of 34:28.
Placing second in the women’s solo class was past champion Jessica Marion (3:24:08.9), who was second in all but the uphill trail portion, in which she placed fifth. Placing third was Britta Clark in 3:27:47.3, placing first in the cross country laps in 32:37.
The 2021 solo men’s TuckerMan champ was Fisher's friend, Brian MacIlvain, 36, of Wayland, Mass.
MacIlvain took the 39-man men’s solo class in 3:02:31.4 with times of 29:41 (good for 12th) in the fat bike; 32:44 (seventh) in the cross country skiing; 38:35 (sixth) in the snowshoe; 49:25 (fourth) in the uphill skin up the Tuckerman Trail and 32:04 (third) in the ski run.
“I loved the new format,” said skier Carrie Burkett of the WildTuckerettes, whose local team for the fifth or sixth time won the all-women’s team title with a combined time of 3 hours, 45 minutes and 44.3 seconds to beat fellow all-women’s contingent Carrying the Banner (4:51:10.9, comprised of Melinda Bubier, Veronica Carter, Mary Folkins, Erina Kelly and Molly Campbell) and the Mitoc team (Aileen Devlin, Annie Hines, Grace Evans, Suzy McKinney and Luisa French), who placed third in 5:09:50.4.
Other members of the 2021 WildTuckerettes team were fat biker Brittni Gorman, cross-country skier Cozy Mitchell, snowshoer Suzie Carrier (originally part of the all-French WildThings all-women’s championship teams of the past sponsored by Marie Meunier of Wild Things), and trail runner Margaret Graciano.
Winning the overall team title among the field of 11 teams was the local team, Fresh Off The Couch in 2:29:35, who edged out the aforementioned past defending champion All Stoved Up and Tucked Out squad who finished in 2:31:11.7. Placing third was Gilford XC with a time of 2:46:21.7.
Members of the all-male Fresh Off The Couch champion team were fat biker Jeremiah Hawkins (23:58, good for second in that class), cross country skier Sam Brown (first in 25:14), snowshoer Kelton Cullenberg (first in 28:04), trail hiker Aaron Miller (second in 42:43) and skier Silas Miller (first in 29:34), the latter of whom was celebrating his birthday on race day.
Members of the second-place men's past champion All Stoved Up team in were snowboarder Matt Burkett (fifth in 36:42), fat biker Erik Nelson, who was first in 23:32; cross country skier Jason Bartley, second in 26:04; snowshoer Aliaksandr Leuchanka, second on 29:35 and trail runner Zachary Switaj, who was first in 35:16.
In the co-ed class, Team Swatties were tops in 3:31:20.2, comprised of fat biker Taylor Kimberly (28:07, ninth); cross country skier Fred Harbison (35:10, 12th); snowshoer Heidi Kimberly (37:48, first); trail runner Benjamin Cook (53:33, 14th) and skier Erik Deede, 53:39 (17th).
They were followed in the co-ed class by the Snowchasers (3:43:21.2) and third were the Valley Originals, a new young team sponsored by the Valley Originals, comprised of Gould Academy’s Parker Welch, 15 (fat bike, sixth in 26:46); Kennett High senior Carli Krebs, 17 (cross country, third in 35:39); Kennett Middle School eighth-grader Piper Lopashanski, 14 (snowshoer, 16th in 46:04); fellow Kennett Middle School eighth grader/team captain Patrick Laughland, 14 (trail runner, seventh in 52:48) and Kennett High junior Addy Nelson, 16 (10th in the ski leg in 1:07:09).
For further information, go to friendsoftuckermanravine.org/inferno.
