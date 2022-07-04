OSSIPEE — AARP recently announced that Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee has been selected to receive a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant, one of four grantees chosen statewide.
The $8,833 grant will be used to build a small pavilion to provide shade, a gathering place and an age-friendly refuge as part of the revitalization of the 107-acre town park.
“The Friends of Constitution Park is honored to be a recipient of a 2022 Community Challenge grant, which will be used to design and build an ADA-approved pavilion and picnic table to provide much-needed shade in the park,” said Edwina Boose, chair of Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee.
The Ossipee project was one of four grantees chosen statewide, AARP’s Pamela Dube said in a press release. Friends of Constitution Park, Ossipee also was one of 260 non-profit grantees nationwide to be chosen for an AARP community challenge grant out of over 3,200 applicants.
“This grant will help us build a 12-by-16-foot pavilion with a 10-foot ADA picnic table.,” said Boose.
“The park currently has very little shade and no place to shelter from rains and poor weather at the park,” she said.
“The pavilion can serve as a picnic area, space for games, and gathering place for hiking groups and disc golfers. The pavilion will be located adjacent to the open playground and ballfields, overlooking the new nine-hole disc golf course and adjacent to the trails kiosk,” she noted.
The FCPO is a non-profit group of volunteers that was formed in the fall of 2021. With the help of the Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community, local businesses,Town employees and volunteers, the FCPO has revitalized the 107-acre town park which includes 2 miles of wooded walking trails, playground, dog park, ballfields and a newly opened nine-hole disc golf course. Last March, the voters in Ossipee approved funds to renovate the tennis and pickleball courts.
On June 26, the FCPO, along with the Ossipee Parks and Recreation Department, hosted a celebration as part of Old Home Week. Over 300 people attended the event in spite of the hot day.
“The only time I have seen a crowd this size at the park is for the Foueth of July fireworks,” said Justin Chafee, Parks and Recreation director in Ossipee.
He added: “The FCPO has created positive energy into helping the Parks and Recreation Department accomplish a lot of projects that originally we had anticipated would take years.”
The attendees enjoyed touch a truck, field games, disc golf, taking guided walks of the trails and painting kindness rocks. Food trucks from Smoking Guns BBQ, Junkyard Dogs and Cheese Louise were a big hit. Non-profit groups such as the Ossipee Children’s Fund, School’s Out, Head Start, Green Mountain Conservation Group, FCPO, and Ossipee Lake Dockfest had set up information tables.
“It was a wonderful sight to see and experience,” said Boose, adding, “Kudos to all the volunteers and donors who have helped to jump-start long-term change in helping to make this community one to be proud to call home.”
For more information on how you can volunteer or make a donation, cpossipee@gmail.com. To learn more about the quick action grant program and other grantees of the Community Challenge Grant, go to aarp.org/communitychallenge.
