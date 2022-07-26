Judge Amy Ignatius KLP

The town of Conway and N.H. Municipal Association and N.H. Planners Association claim in briefs filed with the state Supreme Court that Judge Amy Ignatius erred when she sided with a Conway short-term rental owner. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — In briefs filed with the state Supreme Court, lawyers for the town of Conway and New Hampshire Municipal Association/New Hampshire Planners Association say a Carroll County Superior Court judge ignored wording in the town's zoning ordinance when ruling in favor of a short-term rental owner.

The case, Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, resulted from a town vote in 2021, when residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate STRs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.