FREEDOM — Selectmen are deciding whether they want to purchase the Masonic Temple next to the town office on Portland Street for $1.
Selectmen held a public hearing on the proposal Monday night. About 30 people attended. A second public hearing will be held June 7 at 7 p.m. at town hall. Selectmen are expected to make a decision the week following that second hearing.
The temple for Carroll Lodge No. 57, which is on the register of historic places, is located at 29 Portland St. in Freedom. The two-story, Greek Revival-style building built in 1830 has a footprint of about 3,600 square feet. The property card lists it as being in “very good” condition for its age.
The Masons, led locally by former selectman Alan Fall, are offering the building for $1 with the provision that the Masons maintain “exclusive use of the second floor” rent-free; have shared access with the town to the bathroom; and not be responsible for paying for utilities or heat so long as the Carroll Lodge keeps it charter. As of now, the lodge has 27 members.
Fall, the master of Carroll Lodge, explained that the Carroll Lodge can no longer afford to keep up with the building’s expenses of about $4,000 per year.
Resident Bonnie Elie asked about the Masons getting to keep using the second floor without having to help pay for utilities.
“That's in exchange for a $370,000 gift to the town of Freedom,” said Fall.
Selectmen said the parking lot that people use at the town office is actually owned by the Masons. So if Masons sell it to a private party the new owners might not allow Freedom residents to continue to park there.
Selectman Les Babb said the town doesn’t have any specific uses for the building but it does need the parking lot.
Selectman Ernie Day said the building could have a number of uses, such as storage.
Babb said people have asked why the town doesn’t just seize the parking lot by eminent domain, and he said accepting the Masons' deal would be much more economical because the court fight could cost $50,000 and then if the town won it would have to compensate the Masons to the tune of $370,000 because the building would have no value without the parking lot.
“The expense to do that is ridiculous,” said Babb.
Babb said if the selectmen acquire the building and decide to repair it and propose to use it for something specific, that would be decided by vote at town meeting.
Several residents spoke of the historical value of the building. Peg Scully said it has been there for nearly 200 years.
“If it becomes a town entity, it will be eligible as a public building for LCHIP (New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program) grants and Moose plate grants and other things we don't know about,” she said.
Resident Zenya Hernandez also spoke in favor of acquiring the building
“It is not replaceable,” said Hernandez. “The temple is a historical and architectural work of art, and its value is greater than the sum of its parts. For over 100 years, Masons occupied the temple. This itself was history. This is living history.”
In response to a question from a woman in the audience, Babb and Day disclosed they were in favor of the acquisition at this point. However, newly elected Selectman Melissa Florio, who beat Fall in March, said she was not 100 percent persuaded to accept the proposal.
“I feel like this is thrust upon the town,” said Florio, adding that Effingham has a similar deal with its Masons. “I feel that the town has taken on something and you need to understand they're going to lock us in perpetually. So I feel like we need to really do our due diligence.”
Fall said: "I take exception to the characterization that this is thrust upon the town. This is a gift, this is an offer to the town.”
There would be some costs associated with maintaining the building. Town Administrator Ellen White said experts have said the building needs a new roof, some chimney repair and an upgraded electrical panel, and the total for this work is about $30,000.
Asked if residents could see the inside of the building, Fall said he would be willing to host open house as long as it was at a scheduled time.
“I’m not going to stand up there all day, nor I am I going to open it up 100 times,” said Fall.
