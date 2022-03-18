FREEDOM — Voters March 8 passed new regulations on short-term rentals and selectmen are beginning the process to put them into practice.
Residents voted 145-92 for a new regulations to allow short-term rentals, with the requirement that owners get a special use permit ensuring that life safety requirements are followed. It also said owners may rent their properties for only 90 days a year.
Planning board chair Anne Cunningham, who was re-elected March 8, met with selectmen to discuss the results on Monday evening. She came with a draft document aimed at addressing frequently asked questions that selectmen put on the town website, townoffreedom.net.
“I thought I would propose some way of just communicating about what’s going to be going on,” said Cunningham, adding that the message from town officials and staff should be consistent.
The gist of the document is that selectmen — Les Babb (chair), Melissa Florio and Ernie Day — are developing a process for issuing conditional use permits to STR owners. The owners are asked to start: finding an agent to accept service of process, gathering reservation records, locating their state septic approval; calculating approved occupancy number; ensuring there are enough smoke detectors; and determining the location of designated parking areas on the property. Advertising beds in a basement without two means of egress will have to cease.
As for the day limit, the FAQ say, “If you already have reservations for more than 90 days for the calendar year 2022, gather your records to show that the reservations were made before March 9, 2022. ... Do not confirm reservations that will exceed the 90-day limit.”
Selectmen directed Fire Chief Rob Cunio to look at Laconia’s life safety requirements as that could be a template for Freedom’s requirements.
Babb would said he would like to see the town make permit application available around May 31. Permits would be granted by the planning board. After that, the town could give a grace period of perhaps 90 days to get their STR permitted.
“Then we can we can offer a grace period for everybody to get into compliance,” said Babb.
Meanwhile, SB 249, which would prohibit towns from banning STRs, recently passed the N.H. Senate and is heading to the House, where the bill could be passed, amended, put on the table or killed.
SB 249, if passed, could potentially wipe out Freedom’s ability to enforce the 90 day rule.
“I believe the way the bill is currently written, any regulation that’s in place prior July 1, is completely enforceable,” said Babb.
Selectmen will continue the STR permitting discussion at next Monday’s meeting.
