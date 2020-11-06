FREEDOM — “It’s nice to be recognized, to be honest,” said 90-year-old Daniel “Bud” Brooks on the tribute paid him by New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner last week.
Brooks was honored with a plaque presented him Oct. 29 for his 56 years of service as a supervisor of the checklist in the town of Freedom.
Brooks worked his 15th presidential election Tuesday, and it was “a great day,” he said.
“I’m still recuperating,” he told the Sun on Thursday. “We had a very busy day. We were there from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., a 15-hour day. It was the busiest day in my tenure. It was a good day to be helpful.”
Brooks said he and his colleagues signed up a lot of new voters. “I had one first-time voter who was 74 years old,” he said. “He told me he felt compelled to come and vote.”
He added: “We even had a reporter from The New York Times come, and she stayed for a while. She was supposedly heading off to Bangor (Maine) for a bash with (Sen.) Susan Collins.”
Gardner, the longest-serving secretary of state in the nation (at 44 years and counting), made a trip up from Concord last Thursday to join other Freedom town officials honored Brooks for his public service.
“This sort of commitment and dedication to a town deserves to recognized,” Gardner said.
Gardner brought a commendation issued by Gov. Chris Sununu to Brooks.
“Whereas Daniel ‘Bud’ Brooks has served as a Supervisor of the Checklist in Freedom, New Hampshire for 56 years, and currently serves as chairman of the Supervisors of the Checklist; and
“Whereas Bud has worked to keep his community safe as a member of the Freedom Fire Department for 31 years, and he also worked as a school bus driver for 21 years; and
“Whereas, he served the town in several other capacities, as a member of the school board, the town auditor and the deputy treasurer for Carroll County, and
“Whereas, he is a dedicated public servant and has displayed an incredible commitment to help assure the integrity of the election process in his role as a Supervisor of the Checklist; and
“Whereas the decades of service that Bud has given the town of Freedom are of great benefit to the community, and his efforts are appreciated;
“Now, therefore, I, Christopher T. Sununu, Governor of the State of New Hampshire, do hereby commend Daniel ‘Bud’ Brook for his 56 years of dedicated public service, and wish him all the best in the future.”
Brooks said he’s given 141 cumulative years of service to the town: 56 years as supervisor of the checklist; 31 years on the fire department, including two as the chief; 21 years as a school bus driver; 14 years as the town auditor, seen years as school auditor, six years on the conservation commission, six years on the school board, two years as deputy treasurer for Carroll County and three years was clerk of the works for the school.
“What an amazing example he has been,” said Marie Olson, his daughter who attended the 45-minute ceremony, adding, “And he’s 90 years young! Proud doesn’t begin to describe how this makes me feel.”
Joining Marie at the ceremony were fellow siblings Anne and Kevin, while daughter Laurel, who lives in Missouri, was unable to attend.
When Brooks was first elected as a checklist supervisor, Lyndon B. Johnson was the sitting president.
“The kids were getting into school and I thought it was time for me to start giving back a little,” Brooks said, explaining his involvement in town service. “Being a checklist supervisor seemed like a good way. Once I got into, I really enjoyed it and take pride in doing a good job. I enjoying giving a little bit of knowledge to first-time voters.”
He added: “When you get into it, it’s kind of hard to leave, but my energy is getting lower.”
Brooks quickly admits he “never envisioned” being a checklist supervisor as long as he has. He was pleased to see Gardner come for the ceremony.
“I still call him the new guy,” Brooks said. “I’ve known Bill for years. Over the years, he and Deputy Secretary Dave Scanlan and I have talked a lot, they’re great guys.”
But Brooks said this may be his last presidential election as a checklist supervisor.
“I’m looking for the most graceful, the easiest way to get out,” he said. “I’ve had a good run.”
