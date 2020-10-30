FREEDOM — Danforth Brook Bridge on Ossipee Lake Road, which selectmen closed to all traffic effective Oct. 26, will likely be closed until December.
The detour route is either into Madison over East Madison Road, or Route 16 to Route 25 East both dependent on the origination and destination.
The bridge had to be closed to address a "boil" that was detected during construction, said town administrator Ellen White.
A boil "occurs when water under pressure wells up through a bed of sand," said White.
GZA, a geotechnical engineering firm involved to assist with finding a solution and it was suggested that the most cost effective method would be to make soil on both sides of the bridge consistent so the bridge will settle evenly, said White.
The Ossipee Lake Alliance in an article titled Freedom Closes Danforth Brook Bridge, dated Oct. 23 summed the issue up this way:
Construction work on the $1.1 million project was aborted on September 30 after bore-hole tests revealed the load-bearing capacity of the soils surrounding the bridge was less than what is required in the design. The town kept the span open to passenger cars but banned trucks, saying the remaining section of the old bridge had been compromised by work on the replacement structure.
The closure of the bridge to all traffic, which is effective on Monday, October 26, is necessary in order to implement a solution to the load-bearing issue.
Ossipee Lake Alliance said "the heavily-used bridge was built in 1925 and is long past its 50-year life expectancy."
Those seeking more information are encouraged to go to the town website townoffreedom.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.