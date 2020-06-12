CONWAY — For a third year, the Conway Office of Emergency Management has partnered with the Conway School District and the Conway Police Department in applying for and being awarded the NH Safe and Active Community Grant, and once again free bicycle helmets are being made available to local schoolchildren.
This year, dozens of free new bike helmets have been staged at the elementary schools in Conway, and will be available (while supplies last) during Chromebook return day, which is taking place at the schools on Monday, June 15. Check with your child's school for times.
For additional information on the helmets, call (603) 960-1567.
The Safe and Active Community Program is an initiative of the Injury Prevention Center at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Safe Kids New Hampshire.
Made possible by a grant from Kohl’s Cares, this collaboration provides program support for local initiatives to promote safe and healthy activity for children and their families throughout New Hampshire.
In 2019, over 50 bike helmets were distributed to children throughout the Town of Conway by the Family Support Liaisons in the Conway School District and the Conway Police Department. The program was extremely popular and was fortunate to have the support of the Mt. Washington Valley Bicycle Club, which provided additional helmets when our supply was depleted.
This year, as the warmer weather sets in and our communities open up from COVID-19, many people are getting their bicycles out from the garage or basement for a long-awaited ride.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, bicycling remains one of the most popular recreational sports among children in America. It is also the leading cause of recreational sports injuries treated in emergency departments.
The bicycle helmet is very effective in preventing the occurrence of serious brain injuries. Despite this, most children do not wear a helmet each time they ride a bicycle, and adolescents are particularly resistant to helmet use.
The partnership would like to remind parents, grandparents and guardians that under NH state law, bike helmets are required for all children under 16 riding on a public way.
Additional safety information is available at chadkids.org/stories/tips.html.
