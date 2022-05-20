CONWAY — Representatives of the MWV Trails Association have confirmed this week that the now depleted Connie Davis Watson Foundation awarded $1 million to Phase 2 of trail development for the paved MWV Rec Path for a section envisioned to run from Cranmore Mountain Resort to the Scenic Visa in Intervale.
Phase 1 is the 2.9-mile section under construction from Cranmore south to Walmart in North Conway.
Phase 2 was eligible for the grant because the Connie Davis Watson Foundation was a private foundation established to benefit community projects in North Conway, Kearsarge and Intervale, former Connie Davis Watson Committee member Dick Brunelle told the Sun Wednesday.
“The foundation was only meant to last for 20 years,” he noted.
“We approached the MWV Trails Association to submit an application, as we had given them an earlier grant and we knew of their overall plans for expanding the trail,” said Brunelle, who said he and estate executor George Nitschelm of Manchester had previously walked the route of the trail and were supportive of the MWV Trails Association’s goals for expanding to other parts of the valley.
Chris Meier, president of the MWV Trails Association, and Larry Garland, vice president of the association, said the $1 million grant is the largest private donation the organization has yet received.
“We are very pleased to have been given this grant. It will enable us to hire out engineering right away,’ said Meier, addng that they are working on right-of-way discussions.
In a separate interview, Garland noted: “We have a half to a third of the money we would need to go north ... and we don’t yet have land access to go from Point A to B.”
The general idea, he said, is to go from Cranmore through Intervale, skirting the edge of Whitaker Woods, picking up the rail line and crossing Dinsmore Road to the Scenic Vista.
The Connie Davis Watson Foundation was established in January 2003 following her death. The mission was to award grants to community organizations to ensure that her love and appreciation towards Mount Washington Valley will endure.
A model who gained fame for the Cranmore publicity photo of her riding the now-defunct Skimobile in the 1940s, Watson, over her long life, was also an artist, ski instructor, business leader, volunteer and philanthropist. Her second husband, Ernest C. Watson said that “her final wish was to leave something to North Conway, Kearsarge and Intervale for the enjoyment and benefit of others because she loved the area so deeply.”
tom@conwayFor 20 years, the foundation in her name awarded grants to community organizations in the designated areas with the Pequawket Foundation trustees providing a committee to serve in an advisory capacity for the foundation. For more, go to pequaket.org or mwvrec.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.