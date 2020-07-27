CONCORD — Former New Hampshire state trooper James Callahan, who had been investigated for wrongdoing in a Madison case, has resigned per an agreement with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, it was announced Monday by State Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
On Feb. 20, the state police reported to the Attorney General’s Office an allegation that Callahan may have engaged in criminal conduct in connection with a Jan. 4 incident in Madison.
While on duty and conducting an investigation, Callahan was alleged to have falsified date information on a DSSP 20 Lab Transmittal Form.
During the course of the attorney general's investigation, evidence was discovered that Callahan had made false statements in a portion of his official report concerning the Madison investigation. In particular, Callahan had not been truthful about where a K-9 drug-detection search had occurred.
That underlying matter, State v. Timothy Owen, remains pending in the Carroll County Superior Court, where the defendant is charged with counts of reckless conduct and criminal mischief. No drug charges were filed.
Based on its investigation, the Office of the Attorney General has concluded that there is probable cause to bring two charges of unsworn falsification (RSA 641:3), both misdemeanor offenses, against Callahan. However, because of the defenses available to Callahan stemming from inconsistencies in witness statements and reports, the Attorney General concluded that the state would have difficulty prevailing at trial in this matter.
Under these circumstances and in the interest of justice, the Attorney General and Callahan reached a resolution. Callahan agreed to resign effective July 14, agreed to forfeit his certification as a police officer in New Hampshire and agreed not to seek recertification in the future. The Office of the Attorney General has agreed that it will not bring charges against Callahan.
The file in this matter will remain open for two years to monitor Callahan’s adherence to the terms of the agreement. In the event Callahan does not abide by them, the Attorney General may bring forward the criminal charges against Callahan.
