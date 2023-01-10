Howie Chandler 1523

Former Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler at the Jan. 5 Carroll County commissioners meeting asks  that former Assistant Director of Nursing Patti Cain who was let go for budgetary reasons, be restored to her job. Cain is seated fifth from left. (SCREEN SHOT FROM GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM)

OSSIPEE — The former administrator of Mountain View Community, the county nursing home, told commissioners last Thursday he would work for free to find money to rehire the assistant director of nursing who was let go supposedly for budgetary reasons. 

Patti Cain of Wolfeboro, who lists 44 years of nursing experience on her resume, spent about 12 years at Mountain View. She was in management at the nursing home, third in line behind Administrator Dee Brown and Director of Nursing Sue Dodier.

