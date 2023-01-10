Former Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler at the Jan. 5 Carroll County commissioners meeting asks that former Assistant Director of Nursing Patti Cain who was let go for budgetary reasons, be restored to her job. Cain is seated fifth from left. (SCREEN SHOT FROM GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM)
OSSIPEE — The former administrator of Mountain View Community, the county nursing home, told commissioners last Thursday he would work for free to find money to rehire the assistant director of nursing who was let go supposedly for budgetary reasons.
Patti Cain of Wolfeboro, who lists 44 years of nursing experience on her resume, spent about 12 years at Mountain View. She was in management at the nursing home, third in line behind Administrator Dee Brown and Director of Nursing Sue Dodier.
Cain's duties included staff development and scheduling, as well as updating policies and procedures along with direct resident care.
But that all came to an end Nov. 9, when Cain said she was summoned to a meeting with Brown and Human Resources. Cain said she was told she was “done” and asked to pack up and leave the building.
Cain tried to appeal her termination but was told in a text by county officials that she can't because the decision was based on budgetary reasons.
Chandler, of Laconia, served as a licensed nursing home administrator for 43 years. He was Mountain View's administrator from 2012 to early 2021. After leaving Mountain View, Chandler went to work for Peabody Home in Franklin.
During public comment at the Jan. 5 commissioners' meeting, Chandler said that according to newspaper accounts, Cain's former position was believed to be redundant; however, he stressed that was not the case.
In prior meetings, commissioners Chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) said Brown made the decision to eliminate the position. Brown told the Sun the money saved from eliminating Cain's salary would be distributed among the other workers.
Chandler told the commissioners: "I do have confidence ... that you've probably received less than complete and perhaps less than accurate information, and that you acted in good faith based on the representations made to you."
That, he said, caused "an unfortunate result, but one that you can remedy with a single vote here today," said Chandler. "It's my recommendation that today, you could approve a motion ... to reinstate Patti Cain, RN, to her former position and (make) whole her benefits and wages and any reasonable costs incurred by her as a result of her removal."
Chandler said he would work for the county for no pay to find the money in the existing budget to raise nursing home employee pay while retaining Cain.
Cain spoke as well.
"What happened to me should never be allowed to happen to anyone again," she said.
"The staff morale is low because they felt that if it happened to me, it can happen to them, and they feel like they are just a number," said Cain, who asked for an official letter explaining why she can't appeal.
Commissioner Matt Plache said Cain misunderstood the process and the commissioners have nothing to do with an appeal.
Another attendee, Cheryl Lang, noted that it was "disrespectful and unconscionable" that the commissioners were 35 minutes late to Thursday's meeting.
"I have a 99-year-old mother-in-law who's totally bedridden that we've been trying to get into this nursing home for four years. We even had to refinance our house, to pay for staff to be with her 24/7," said Lang.
"You have the lowest paid staff of all the county nursing homes in the state, it's a county nursing home, it's for the public. I shouldn't have to refinance my house. ... you're saying you don't have staff to bring people in, that's not OK," she said.
Administrator Dee Brown in an email Tuesday said the nursing home has a 103 bed capacity with and has 93 residents currently.
"We have three beds we held open for awhile due to staffing shortages," said Brown.
At the end of public comment period commissioners went into non-public session. When they emerged, at 10:13 a.m. they sealed the minutes.
Director of Nursing Susan Dodier then told them she needed the position. "Staff development would require nurses to train nurses," she said.
The commissioners moved on without responding to Dodier.
Commissioners will next meet this Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Administration Building in Ossipee. Cain says she plans to attend.
