CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board conditionally approved a proposal to operate a seasonal food truck next to the Poppy & Vale shop at 14 Kearsarge Road beginning in early June through Nov. 1.
The board ruled that the proposal did not require full site-plan review as it did not represent a significant change to the existing business.
Applicant Fletcher Moffett, 32, of North Conway appeared before the board with his father, Cole Scott Moffett.
Fletcher said he was representing both his business, Freshies Food Truck, as well as Frontside Grind/Poppy & Vale co-owner Laurie Dennis who is going to let him operate his food truck business on the patio east of Poppy & Vale.
Moffett said his Freshies Food Truck would serve “healthy breakfast and lunch alternatives."
“I know there are some (zoning building) setbacks there, but the truck is pretty small and fits within the setbacks,” said Moffett. “We're not going to change anything to the building or the land.”
Asked by planning board member Steve Porter why the proposal was coming to them instead of being handled by town staff as most food truck permit applications are, Town Planner Tom Irving said the property had previously been subject to parking waivers and this would constitute a change in use.
Also, Irving said, "they want more than 14 days (at that same fixed location)."
Board chair Ben Colbath questioned whether allowing the food truck there would “open a can of worms” due to lack of parking, trash receptacle issues and public toilets in North Conway Village.
He asked whether customers would be able to use the bathroom at the nearby Frontside Grind, to which Cole Moffett replied that “they have indicated that they can use the facility.”
Vice Chair Ailie Byers asked who Moffett expected his typical client to be. Moffett said he expects many to be pedestrians in the village, hence he did not expect it to impact the village's parking constraints.
Colbath said he was disappointed a few years ago when a food truck operator did not heed his suggestion to come before the town to work on a warrant article pertaining to allowing and regulating food trucks.
Porter responded that "everyone knows he is speaking about Cheese Louise,” and said that business has gone on to be a success (it now has a location at Settlers Green and on the Kancamagus Highway in addition to traveling trucks).
He said he favors food trucks in town, as did Byers.
Irving suggested the board could maintain some oversight control by approving the food truck for the site only through Nov. 1.
On a motion by Porter, the board unanimously ruled a site-plan was not required with the condition that the food truck be removed by Nov. 1and that the approval will be void after that date.
Voting in favor were Colbath, Byers, Porter, Sarah Frechette, Bill Barbin, Eliza Grant and Erik Corbett. In response to a question from Colbath, Moffett said he will have trash receptacles on site.
In other business, the board voted in Steve Steiner as an alternate by a vote of 3-1-3, with Barbin, Grant and Colbath in favor; Porter in the negative, and Byers, Frechette and Corbett abstaining.
After the meeting, Porter explained he did not feel Steiner as a board candidate ought to have publicly stated prior to the April 13 election that he was opposed to a proposed hotel project in Intervale.
The board at its last meeting had also voted in former chair Steve Hartmann and unsuccessful two-year seat candidate Ted Phillips as alternates. Hartmann lost his bid for re-election to Corbett, and Phillips was bested by Grant.
The board also agreed to Frechette's request that it begin reviewing the master plan and zoning ordinances to better equip it to deal with commercial growth issues facing the town.
