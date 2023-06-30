BARTLETT — A family of five from Southern New Hampshire had to be rescued from the Saco River after their tubes burst on the river leaving them stranded on an island in the middle of the river on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured. It’s the fourth river rescue in the past 10 days for fire personnel.

Members of the Bartlett, North Conway, Center Conway and Conway fire departments worked collectively to rescue the family with ropes and a raft.

