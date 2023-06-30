Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon accompanies two of the victims on a raft using a pulley system (with North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy and Brett Michaels of Center Conway Fire on the left) on the scene of a river rescue involving multiple fire departments along the Saco River in Bartlett on Thursday.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier tosses a "throw bag" of rope to North Conway, Conway and Center Conway rescuers approaching a family stranded on the Saco when their floating inner tubes burst Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy, Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon, and Brett Michaels of Center Conway Fire hold a rope line over the water by the family stranded on the scene of a river rescue involving multiple fire departments along the Saco River in Bartlett on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Solomon Rosman of North Conway Fire and Conway Fire Chief Steve Solomon help two of the victims off the raft on the scene of a river rescue involving multiple fire departments along the Saco River in Bartlett on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Members of the Bartlett, Conway, North Conway, and Center Conway Fire departments send life jackets and helmets across the river using ropes on the scene of a river rescue along the Saco River in Bartlett on Thursday.(RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
BARTLETT — A family of five from Southern New Hampshire had to be rescued from the Saco River after their tubes burst on the river leaving them stranded on an island in the middle of the river on Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured. It’s the fourth river rescue in the past 10 days for fire personnel.
Members of the Bartlett, North Conway, Center Conway and Conway fire departments worked collectively to rescue the family with ropes and a raft.
