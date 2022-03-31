CONWAY — Five Kennett High students have qualified to compete in Educators Rising National Championships in Washington, D.C. in June after punching their tickets to get there with strong performances at the state competition at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on March 11.
Seniors Katie Brooks, Taylor Garland and Jocelyn Henry along with junior Remi Snowdon and sophomore Ivy Zipf each finished in the top five in their respective competitions at states to earn their way to nationals at the end of June. None of the five knows where they finished in the state tournament. They’ll learn that on April 8 when they attend a ceremony at Plymouth State University.
“I’m super proud of each of them,” Kelley Murphy, their coach and teacher who heads up the teacher education program at the MWV Career and Technical Center at KHS, said. “On April 8 we will travel to PSU where they will receive their medals and learn which spot they earned during our Spring Conference, Teachapalooza. These kiddos have worked so hard for this. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to show them DC.”
She added: “I think that you have high expectations. But with anything for each of these girls this was their first time in front of a live audience, so that's very intimidating.”
According to its website, Educators Rising features “performance-based, competitive events in which students demonstrate their knowledge, skills and leadership in education." The competitions include individual and team events."
In 2020, two days before the state competition, COVID-19 shut everything down. Last year the state competition returned but it was held virtually. This year, right after the mask mandate was lowered, the Eagles were able to compete in person.
In 2019, six KHS students qualified for nationals and four were able to go to Dallas, Texas.
Brooks competed in the “Children’s Literature K-3 and Creative Lecture” category.
Henry also competed in the “Children’s Literature K-3” class.
Garland and Zipf took part in the “Children’s Literature PreK” division, while Snowdon was in the “Educators Rising Moment” category.
The first word that comes to mind when describing the competition is “scary,” the Eagles said.
“Scary, really scary,” Snowdon said. “I think we had a lot of nerves. We were all into it and wanted to do well. ”
“All the students had to make a commitment in December to participate in states,” Murphy said and explained after February vacation, the students put their nose to the grindstone “for two weeks of intense prep.”
She added: “The room was open every night after school, so they could have access to anything they wanted. Four of them are original authors and illustrators of children's books. I think is one of the hardest competitions, but it's one of the most popular. There's a pre-K category for children's literature, and then a K-3 category. We ended up with two competitors in each category. And I do think that's the hardest to prepare for because it's so labor-intensive up front.”
Snowdon did not have to create a good for her competition.
“Remi talks about that moment she knew she wanted to be a teacher,” said Murphy.
“I kind of talked about when I was little and I’d sit stuffed animals around my room,” Snowdon said. “And when I went to Conway El. for my first community school visit, I was at the rainbow table in the room, the horseshoe table. And I remember when all the students just like filled the table, and they're all like looking at me, I just remember being in my room and doing the same stuff. I was like, ‘Oh my God, no real people.’ It was a moment where it kind of clicked.”
Snowdon, Zipf and Brooks all want to be school teachers. Henry and Garland want to work with children, but not in the classroom.
Taylor and Joce have both taken their passions outside of this room and blended it with this room,” said Murphy.
“Colby Locke who is the athletic trainer here influenced me a lot in my decision about what I want to do after high school,” said Garland. “I think his passion for athletics definitely, rubbed off on me a little bit. He just really cares about his athletes. So I think I want to pursue a career in exercise science after high school.”
Henry wants to pursue pediatric nursing.
“I was a very sick kid who got really mistreated in hospitals, and they never could figure out what's wrong,” she shared about her youth. “I want to be able to fix the kids and make them feel better than how I was treated.”
Henry added: “So I always thought I wanted to do it with little kids so I did kindergarten at Conway El., but at Pine Tree, I took the jump into sixth grade. And I was like oh, I hope this goes really well and it has I absolutely love the class I'm in.”
Brooks has always wanted to be a teacher.
“My parents went to Madison Elementary for parent-teacher conferences,” she explained with a wide smile. “And my fifth-grade teacher (Nancy Spaulding) actually told them, Katie’s going to be a teacher one day.’ I’m still in touch with (Spaulding) to this day, she’s one of my biggest role models. I love kids. I love being in school. I think I always kind of knew this is what I want to do.”
Zipf has had a similar passion.
“I've always wanted to be a teacher ever since kindergarten,” Zipf said with a grin, adding, “before that I wanted to be a police officer like my dad.”
She added: “I definitely want to be a teacher. I even have a whole room in my house (set up as a classroom).”
Murphy said it will cost roughly $5,000 for the Eagles to go to nationals due to airfare and lodgings. She and the students will hold the third annual Egg My House fundraiser on April 17.
“Eggs can be ordered for your house, friends or family or gift an egg delivery to a Mount Washington Valley family in need,” Murphy said. “We will be egging houses in the MWV area the night before Easter between 7 and 9 p.m. We will contact you to establish a time to place eggs at your house. You have the option to have candy-filled eggs left in a basket on your doorstep or scattered on your lawn for Easter morning fun.”
You can get 25 eggs for $25, 50 eggs for $45 or 100 eggs for $80. Orders are being taken through April 13. To place your order contact Murphy at k_murphy@sau9.org.
