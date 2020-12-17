CONWAY — Excitement and a sense of history in the making — those emotions were evident as Memorial Hospital employees participated in receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday morning.
Mary Jane Elwell, a licensed nursing assistant in the hospital's medical surgical unit who is in her 70s, was the first to get the vaccine.
“I had texted my daughter when I was in the car and I haven’t seen her since last Christmas because of all this,” she said, the words catching in her throat.
“I really do feel very emotional — either that or I’m just totally exhausted,” said Elwell, who had just finished a night shift and stopped to get her vaccination at 9 a.m. “This is just a very special time, and I hope that this is going to make life easier for all of us,” she said.
Licensed nursing assistants like Elwell provide direct personal care to patients and are among the highest risk groups of medical providers. Most of the hospital’s more than 500 employees are in that group, known as 1A.
It is expected to take weeks to vaccinate all of Group 1A. Another 43 people are in Group 1B, those whose work is considered essential to the running of the hospital but do not provide direct care.
Elwell was one of 30 employees to get vaccinated Thursday; about 42 employees are expected to be vaccinated today.
Elwell recalled being in one of the first groups of children to get a polio vaccination in 1954.
She said: “Our parents were just as afraid of polio at that time as people are today of COVID. Children were dying, children were becoming crippled. My mother was a nurse and worked in a hospital ward with kids in iron lungs. So it’s very special to be part of this.”
Getting the vaccine to people is tricky because of its requirements for storage. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -75 degrees C and once removed from that cold storage must be used within five days.
Since small hospitals like Memorial don’t have cold storage facilities, the vaccine is stored by the state and sent out to sites on a carefully timed basis.
“The state of New Hampshire broke that cold seal at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, so we have five days from 11 o’clock Tuesday morning to administer all the vaccine we have onsite,” said Will Owen, emergency preparedness coordinator. “Once the vaccine, which is stored in powdered form, is reconstituted, staff have six hours in which to administer it.
Owen said he is trying to schedule people to be vaccinated when they will not be working for the next two or three days in case they have any side effects, which could be anything from pain at the injection site to fatigue or fever.
Since the symptoms can mimic those of a COVID-19 infection, those staff members would not be able to work until such an infection is ruled out. “That’s why we don’t have the entire ICU down here at once,” Owen said.
The hospital received 12 vials of Pfizer vaccine Tuesday, and planned to give out 60 shots over two days. Initially, those vials were believed to have enough vaccine for five people. But overnight they learned the vials could contain six doses rather than five — meaning an extra 12 doses for Memorial.
“With this revelation this morning, we will find 12 more members to add tomorrow,” Owen said.
A second shot is required within the month in order to achieve the vaccine’s 95 percent efficacy.
Owen said shipments of vaccines are expected on a weekly basis. “That’s what we’re planning on, and next week we are planning on some of that vaccine being Pfizer and some of it being Moderna,” he said.
Dr. Arlene Mrozowski, who works in the emergency department, said she felt thrilled and privileged to be in the first group to get the vaccine.
“I look forward to everyone being able to get it. I look forward to life going back to normal some day,” she said. “I would encourage whoever can get the vaccine to get it whenever it’s available to them.”
Dr. Kate Drummond Zimmerman, a Kennett High School alumni who works at Maine Medical Center in Portland, shared on Facebook on Thursday with her reaction to being vaccinated.
She said: “For those of you wondering, the only side effect from the vaccine was a little soreness at the site of the injection (for) 1 day. Less soreness than a tetanus booster. I have not gained any superhuman powers (though that would have been really cool), had any adverse reactions or anything else that folks may be concerned about.”
On the whole, Memorial’s staff reaction was very positive about getting the vaccine. In an October survey, 83 percent of those who responded said they would get the vaccine, which is not mandatory for Memorial employees.
Hospital staff emphasized that getting the vaccine does not mean lowering your guard against the coronavirus, and hospital policies will not change as a result of vaccinating staff.
“It does not give you a free pass to start traveling and not wearing a mask and doing whatever you want,” Owen said.
Masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and other precautions will still be needed until the vaccine is widely distributed in the community.
Mrozowski wanted to remind people: “You wear the mask to protect other people from you as well as to protect yourself.
“The vaccine doesn’t mean you absolutely couldn’t get COVID. You probably would have a lesser reaction to it. Any vaccine is like that. Just because you have a flu shot doesn’t mean you can’t get the flu,” she said.
A former firefighter, Owen compared the start of vaccinations to getting water to a raging fire.
“It’s not going to put out the fire, but it’s a start. And that stream is only going to become stronger and stronger until it puts this fire out.”
