OSSIPEE — A fire shooting 6-foot flames erupted at the Value Land grocery store in Center Ossipee on Sunday night, according to Center Ossipee Fire Chief Dana Cullen Jr., adding the store sustained minor damage and likely will be closed for a few days.
Value Land is located in the Indian Mound Shopping Center at 280 Route 16B in Center Ossipee. The center also includes Indian Mound Pizzeria, a state lquor store and the White Horse Thrift Shop.
The fire was called in at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured.
“One of our guys (a Center Ossipee firefighter) was at the Indian Mound pizza shop having dinner, and he came out to leave and actually saw a flickering up on the roof, so he called in,” said Cullen.
The chief said the fire was related to an HVAC unit that ran on propane. Snow slid off a peaked portion of the roof and broke a pipe at a valve.
“It caught on fire, so we ended up having about a 6-foot flame up there,” said Cullen, adding that the fire “didn’t really get into the roof too much.
“There is a minor water damage and things like that in the main store, but the building’s fine, it just has to be cleared for electrical, and then they’ll be able to do the repair work,” he said.
Based on the store’s hours posted online, the store had been closed for an hour and a half before the fire was called in.
Cullen said before the store, which had no visible exterior damage on Monday, can open the propane system has to be repaired and the building inspected.
The other businesses, like the pizzeria are unaffected.
The first responding engine arrived at 8:36 p.m.
“Once we got on scene and kind of realized what it was, I think we basically knew we would have it,” said said Cullen.
Responding to the scene with Center Ossipee Fire Department were West Ossipee, Ossipee Corner and Tamworth supplied water. Effingham and Tuftonboro covered the station. Also responding were Action Ambulance and Ossipee Police. Responders left the scene at about 10:30 p.m.
There were report that people smelled propane earlier in the day, Cullen said, noting that anyone who smells propane in such a circumstance should call the fire department.
The chief said had the leak been reported earlier, “we could have eliminated a whole series of problems.”
