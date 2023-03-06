Value Land Fire Skippy KNapp

Firefighters respond to Value Land in Ossipee for a fire on the roof Sunday night. The store sustained minor damage and has to be temporarily closed. (SKIPPY KNAPP PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A fire shooting 6-foot flames erupted at the Value Land grocery store in Center Ossipee on Sunday night, according to Center Ossipee Fire Chief Dana Cullen Jr., adding the store sustained minor damage and likely will be closed for a few days.

Value Land is located in the Indian Mound Shopping Center at 280 Route 16B in Center Ossipee. The center also includes Indian Mound Pizzeria, a state lquor store and the White Horse Thrift Shop.

