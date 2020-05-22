CONWAY — A wildfire broke out in Whitaker Woods on Thursday night but was contained, authorities said Friday. There were no injuries.
This fire was on the upper Schuss trail of the woods which is off the Cranmore Connector.
North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece and Forest Ranger Tom Trask of New Hampshire Forest and Lands were at the fire site Friday morning.
Preece said the fire was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
Trask said the affected area is about .6 of an acre. "Not even one," said Trask.
He said it appears the fire started at the bottom of a hill and then "worked its way up."
Firefighters from Conway Jackson, Redstone Departments assisted North Conway with the fire.
The fire took about three hours to extinguish, and much of that was making sure the fire was out, said Preece, adding they could truck in only a couple hundred gallons of water at a time.
Preece said fires in Whitaker Woods aren't common but there are occasional fires along the power line route.
Trask said that "the cause is undetermined."
