The home of Richard and Janet Chevarie at 1545 Main St. in Berlin was destroyed by fire early Monday morning. No one was at home and the fire had a good head start and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
BERLIN — In bitter temperatures and sharp winds, firefighters worked for three hours battling a fire at a single-family residence on Berlin's Main Street on Monday.
The home of Janet and Richard Chevarie on 1545 Main St. was fully engulfed with smoke, and flames were pouring out of every window when firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:41 a.m.
Berlin Fire Department Captain Roland Berthiaume said the Chevaries were not home. The couple reportedly were on vacation.
By the time a neighbor noticed the fire, it had spread through much of the house and into the attached garage.
A general alarm was issued. Berthiaume said 14 Berlin firefighters responded. The department also called Gorham Fire Department for assistance and Gorham responded with a truck and three firefighters.
Berthiaume said firefighters worked until 6:30 a.m. to get the fire under control, noting they battled bitter cold and a strong wind that fanned the flames.
The U.S. Weather Service shows the temperature was 5 degrees with wind speeds around 17 mph, resulting in a wind chill factor of 20 below. Firefighters remained on the scene until after 8 a.m., putting out flare-ups and loading up hoses and equipment.
Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading beyond the Chevaries' house, although there was melting of some siding on a neighboring property.
The cause of the fire so far is undetermined.
Berthiaume said investigators were at the scene Monday afternoon trying to determine the cause. He noted the damage was extensive, making it hard to determine what caused the fire.
One firefighter experienced shortness of breath and was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
