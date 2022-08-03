BARTLETT — A fast-moving fire destroyed a barn/garage and several automobiles on Route 302 in Bartlett Village on Wednesday morning. Officials are still trying to determine the cause.
The structure, located at 1322 U.S. Route 302 (almost directly across from the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School), was owned by Christine and Vernon Greenwood.
“The homeowner (Vernon Greenwood) suffered first- and second-degree burns on his arms, head and back,” said Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier.
Firefighters from Bartlett, Center Conway, Jackson, North Conway and Redstone were able to save the family home east of the barn/garage. Also responding were Bartlett police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Bartlett-Jackson EMS and Action Ambulance.
The Gorham Fire Department covered the Jackson station during the two-alarm fire.
“It was a true team effort,” Currier said. “We have amazing mutual aid in this valley.”
The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. and spread quickly, according to sources.
“I was on the scene at 10:11 a.m.,” said Currier. “I arrived to find the barn fully engulfed.”
Currier said there were “multiple explosions” within the barn.
“The lone damage to the home appears to be where an air conditioner fell out of a window from the heat and smoke got into the home," he said.
"There was also some damage to the building on the western side of the barn. The (neighboring) Northern Extremes building had some heat damage to the siding.”
He added: “It was super hot, which was one of the reasons I went to a second alarm. I knew we needed to switch people in and out. It was 102 degrees in the sun.”
“The community was wonderful,” he added. “We had people bringing the firefighters sandwiches and water. Walmart even gave a $100 gift card. I wish I could say thank you to everyone, but I’m afraid I’d leave someone out.”
Firefighters got the fire under control quickly. By 10:20 a.m., the building partially collapsed, and by 10:32 a.m., the bulk of the flames were knocked down.
He said the cause remains under investigation.
Several vehicles were damaged due to the fire.
“A brand-new Mustang suffered a lot of damage, but it was still drivable,” Currier said. “The biggest thing is the family can sleep in their own beds tonight. I can’t say enough about my guys. They were incredible.”
Children were attending Bartlett Recreation Department’s summer camp at school across the road, and Wednesday was ice cream day, including a visit from Rob Clark of Trails End Ice Cream.
“All the campers were lined up, and I was starting to talk about ice cream,” Clark said. “I heard some commotion, there were a few bangs, and I looked across the street and saw some smoke. A minute or two later, there were large flames. It grew so quickly.”
Clark, who serves on the Bartlett School Board, praised rec and school staff, who acted quickly to take the campers inside as a precaution.
“I was so pleased with how fast everyone reacted and how calm they were,” he said.
A portion of Route 302 was closed and traffic was rerouted through the school entrance to School Street leading to Bear Notch Road and back to Route 302.
“I want to give a big thank you to the crew at the school,” Currier said. “We had people, Pam Stimpson (director of special services for SAU 9), Principal Joe Yahna and others setting up cones to redirect traffic. Their effort was greatly appreciated.”
A GoFundMe account (tinyurl.com/4u4euzx6) has been set up by Amanda Greenwood to assist the family.
“My brother-in-law and his wife Christine suffered a significant loss today. Their in-home business caught fire and is a complete loss. All the vehicles on the property are nearly destroyed except Christine's vehicle. The garage and shop were their livelihoods. In addition, all the children's recreation items and summer fun were stored in the building as well. Their house has some smoke damage and has not yet been fully assessed.”
“Everyone is safe, thank goodness, but it will take some help to get them going again. Any help or shares you can send their way is all appreciated.”
More than $2,500 was raised in the first two hours .
Currier said the department needs more members.
“We are really looking for help,” he said. “We want to do the very best job we can for our community but we could use a few more hands.”
Anyone interested in joining the department can drop by the station in Glen to see Chief Currier or call (603) 383-9555.
Photographer Rachel Sharples contributed to this story.
