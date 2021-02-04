CONWAY — A new documentary about New Hampshire's demographic challenges featuring Conway was aired recently.
Efforts by a group in Conway to change zoning laws related to affordable housing were among the topics covered by the filmmakers.
The Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth, along with several other community organizations, partnered with New Hampshire PBS to offer an online screening of Jay B. Childs' “Communities & Consequences II” on Jan. 26. About 90-100 people logged in to view it.
In 2008, a filmmaking team consisting of Childs of Portsmouth, demographer Peter Francese of Exeter and former state Commissioner of Agriculture Lorraine Merrill of Stratham published a book and made a movie about the decline of the state's young workforce. It was called “Communities & Consequences: The Unbalancing of New Hampshire’s Human Ecology."
In 2019-20, the team was back at it, making a sequel. A large portion focused on Conway and the effort of the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition to pass an affordable housing ordinance in 2020.
In the film, host Jennifer Rooks of Maine Public Radio notes that Carroll County is the oldest county in the state where the median age of residents is over 54 years old.
"Employers report an acute shortage of workers but the lack of steady, well-paying, year-round jobs and the shortage of adequate and affordable housing discourages young people and working families from putting down roots," Rooks says.
The movie quotes a number of young people who said they would love to stay in the area but said there's no place to live that's affordable. Plus they have to compete with second homeowners and short-term renters.
Andy Dean, chairman of the board of the housing coalition, and Victoria Laracy, former executive director, wrote an affordable housing ordinance that increases density and brought it to town meeting in 2020. It ended up passing in May by a vote of 1,166-239.
Under the ordinance, lots serviced by the municipal water system and municipal sewerage system would allow at least a quarter-acre for the first unit and 5,000 square feet for each additional unit on the same lot instead of a half-acre for the first unit and 10,000 square feet for each additional unit on the same lot. Similarly, the requirement for lots without municipal water and sewer would be reduced to a half-acre from one acre.
"We have been talking about this issue for so long, and I think we got tired of talking about it," said Dean, an attorney at Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway. "Talk doesn't solve an affordable housing crisis; building affordable housing solves an affordable housing crisis."
Laracy said residents who want to make change should do the work to make it happen rather than expecting elected officials to do it for them.
"We're so focused on bringing our concerns and our questions to our local elected officials and our government, saying these are the things that we are really looking for change in our community," said Laracy, who now works as a local liaison for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester).
"And we have the expectation that they're going to take the ball and run with that. And in hindsight, a lot of our community representatives and elected officials are volunteers. So they need that community support, that involvement."
Dean and Laracy's efforts to promote the town meeting warrant article before the May vote were hampered by the coronavirus pandemic last spring, as that prevented them from holding large events.
But as Rooks notes, the ordinance still passed by a wide margin.
The goal is to let builders know the ordinances are favorable to build affordable housing in Conway.
"Now that you have done the work, you need to market the work that you did," said Dean.
After the ordinance passed last year, the planning board gave conditional approval to a 40-unit Avesta residential housing project off Technology Lane that could be expanded to four buildings and 156 units.
Avesta Development Director Patrick Hess said: "The passage of the ordinance in the town of Conway has benefits to the current projects I'm working on, and that allows us to think about the land we have under contract differently, whether we can do more than meet the demand in the area."
"The ordinance," he said, "means that we can look at properties around the town of Conway in a different light, because the density now allowed under this ordinance means that certain projects would be feasible in a way that they hadn't been before."
Other towns highlighted in the film are Bradford, Keene, Lebanon and Pelham. There was stark contrast between Bradford and Conway, both of which appear to embrace young people, and while Pelham does not.
According to filmmaker Childs, “The point of the second film isn’t simply to relitigate the issues presented in the first film.
"It’s to show examples of communities that have attempted in different ways to take steps to create more vibrant, livable communities for people of all ages, and a cautionary tale of a community that is resisting change,” he told the Sun in a phone interview.
Childs said he was pleased with the screening and glad so many people viewed it online. He looks forward to having it screened in front of live audiences once it is safe to do so.
After the virtual screening, Dawn DeAngelis, vice president and chief content officer for NHPBS, led a roundtable discussion session with panelists Dean, Marianne Jackson of Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Community and Shannon Rogers, state specialist of Nature Based Economic Development for UNH Cooperative Extension's Community and Economic Development Team.
DeAngelis told the Sun that NHPBS is planning a series of screening events starting March 1 and information about that will be forthcoming.
Dean said the Avesta project is going well and received tax credits in December that make the work viable.
"The next phase of the project is to close on the land and to have them start putting shovels in the ground, which is great," said Dean, adding that he thinks the building will be open in 18 months.
DeAngelis also asked Cronin why they organized the screening.
Cronin replied that librarians have been discussing ways to improve their communities and she felt that promoting the film was a way to do that.
"It's more about what the library can do to help the community solve the problems or issues that they have," said Cronin.
"So we know that housing is an issue locally; it is in Tamworth, it's definitely, the whole region, we know that. So it just seemed like a natural way to start the conversation," she said.
To view the hourlong documentary and see the roundtable discussion, go to nhpbs.org/communitiesandconsequences/.
