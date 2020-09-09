CONWAY — With the New Hampshire Primary over, the stage is set for the general election. There will be two new commissioners in Carroll County’ae 2nd and 3rd districts. In District 2, Kimberly Tessari of Ossipee became the GOP nominee (see related story). She will meet Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in the general election. See chart on page 9 for Carroll County results.
In the 3rd District, Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) is stepping down from her seat, creating a race between Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and former commissioner Chip Albee (D-Tuftonboro) in November.
It took until Wednesday afternoon to determine who will be the Democratic nominee for governor.
Concord’s Dan Feltes, the state Senate Majority Leader, was declared the winner over Executive Councilor Andru Kolinsky, also of Concord.
Feltes will meet GOP incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, who was an easy winner in his primary, in the general election
As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday with 91 percent of the votes reported, Feltes was ahead of Volinsky 71,637-66,429 (51.89 percent to 48.11 percent), and Volinsky conceded the race.
“I am humbled and honored to be the Democratic nominee for governor of New Hampshire,” Feltes said on his Facebook page.
“There is so much at stake in this election. We need to get out of this crisis in a way that looks out for working people and working families, not those at the top.”
Volinsky pledged his support to Feltes.
“We have proven that we are a force to be reckoned with,” he said. “We need to help Dan win in the fall. I will pitch in. You should pitch in. We need to stop Sununu.”
Not all candidates are backing those who have defeated them.
In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Corky Messner won a four-way race with 69,132 votes to topping former Brigadier General Don Bolduc, who got 58,071 (50.58 percent to 42.49 percent), but the Stratham resident is no hurry to support the Wolfeboro winner.
Bolduc told WMUR (Channel 9) he would not support Messner in November. “I will not support a man who is being investigated for fraud by the attorney general. No. I will not support him. I will not disgrace my name to support a man like that,” Bolduc said.
“This has been a competitive primary,” Messner, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, said on WMUR. “Last summer, I polled at 1 percent, and I worked really hard. And we’re not going to celebrate; we’re going to unify.”
Messener faces an uphill challenge in two-term incumbent Jeanne Shaheen, who breezed through her primary on Tuesday.
Matt Mowers of Bedford, who also was endorsed by Trump, won the Republican nomination for Congress in the 1st district, in a five-candidate field, drawing more than twice as many votes as his nearest rival. He had 41,170 votes (59.2 percent), followed by Matt Mayberry of Dover, 18,299 (26.5 percent); Kevin Rondeau of Manchester, 4,168 (6.04 percent); Jeff Denaro of Auburn, 2,708 (3.92 percent); and Conway’s Michael Callis, 2,699 (3.91 percent).
Mowers will face incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas of Manchester who is seeking a second two-year term.
“I’m humbled at the support our campaign received from Granite Staters yesterday, and pledge to offer a new vision of leadership that will deliver results for middle-class families,” Mowers stated on his Facebook page, adding, “We’re ready to send Congressman Pappas packing.”
Two familiar faces, incumbent Michael Cryans, Democrat from Hanover, and Joe Kenney, Republican from Wakefield, will meet for the fifth time in the race for the Executive Council seat from District 1.
While Cryans did not face a challenge in the primary, Kenney easily defeated Kim Strathdee of Lincoln, 21,226 to 5,661 (78.95 percent to 21.05 percent).
In District 3 state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, the incumbent, was unopposed in the primary, as was Democrat Theresa Swanick of Effingham.
There were no contested state representative races on the ballot on Tuesday, now those campaigns kick into high gear.
Races to be decided Nov. 3 include: incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is being challenged for the one state rep seat for in Carroll County District 1, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, by Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett).
Incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway) along with Ellin Leonard (D-Conway) are running for the three state representative seats from Carroll County District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hales Estates.
They will be running, against former state reps Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger, both of Conway, along with Wendy Richardson of Conway, who fill out the Republican slate.
Incumbents Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) and Susan Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) are challenged by former rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Nicole Nordlund (R-Madison) for the two seas in Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
In the District 7 (floterial) state representative (one seat): former rep. Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett) and Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) are seeking the seat Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location) chose not to run for again, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
Running unopposed are incumbent Michaela O’Rourke Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro) for county attorney; incumbent Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) for sheriff of Carroll County; incumbent Joseph Costelloof (R-Conway) for treasurer of Carroll County; incumbent Lisa Scott (R-Sandwich) for register of deeds for Carroll County; and incumbent Meg Lavender (R-Bartlett) for register of probate for Carroll County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.