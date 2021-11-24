CONWAY — The Festival of Trees opens Friday at 10 a.m. in Settlers Green outlet mall in North Conway at the shop next to Lindt Chocolate. There will be a a cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m.
More than 80 themed trees on view and up for raffle this year.
The festival will be open for people to view the trees and enter the raffle Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., as well as next Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Another party is planned for next Friday, Dec. 3, 6-8 p.m.
The $10 admission, which covers viewing hours and party, includes 10 raffle tickets which can be put in bags in front of each tree. Additional tickets can be bought at a cost of 25 tickets for $10. Raffle winners will be chosen at the end of the festival Dec. 5 and must pick their trees up that day.
The party includes music, dance performances, visits with Mrs. Claus, children’s games, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a faux wreath auction.
Tina Titzer’s School of Dance will perform and Cathedral Ledge Distillery will be in charge of the bar, making mixed drinks with its liquors. North Conway Community Center will be in charge of children’s games.
There is a competition for best trees in four categories, “Children’s Dream,” “Traditional Christmas,” “International” and “Small Tree” (under 3 feet tall), and judges will be will be wandering among the trees during the party to pick their favorites, with the winners announced at the end of the evening.
Signs posted on the trees will mark the winners for the remainder of the festival.
All the trees are artificial due to fire safety codes, but the themes are up to the participating businesses, non-profits and individuals.
The festival, which is a major fundraiser for the Carroll County RSVP’s Meals on Wheels and medical transportation programs.
For a full schedule of events and more information, see the feature story in Saturday’s Conway Daily Sun or go to nhfestivaloftrees.com.
